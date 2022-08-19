Vogue Williams slams ‘awful man’ who wouldn’t swap seats on an airplane

Howth model Vogue Williams has slammed an “awful man” who wouldn’t swap seats with her husband Spencer Matthews on an airplane.

The 36-year-old was returning home from a holiday in Gibraltar when she said she accidentally booked the wrong seats.

She asked the man if he would swap seats with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Vogue says the man snapped at her initially but eventually agreed to the switch.

Speaking on her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, she shared: "Spenny was like 'would you mind doing window instead of the aisle so we can be altogether’.”

"And he was like 'Yes, Spencer, I would mind'.

“We were just like, 'oh, okay dude, that's okay,' and so anyway when he realised he was being an absolute t**t, he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids beside me, 'he was like okay, fine, fine I'll do it’,” she explained.

"Literally, the airhostess came down and I was like, 'have you got another aisle seat for this f***ing particular piece of s**t over here?' He was awful."

The mum of three previously admitted that she felt like she’d “run a marathon” after flying with three children.

Taking to Instagram Vogue shared a snap of the young tots looking unimpressed while on the plane.

She then opened up about travelling with three kids and said that they were surprisingly “well behaved” on the journey.

“For everyone asking how travelling with three kids was... I’m still shook. No in fairness they were really well behaved for the most part but I felt like I’d run a marathon by the time we got here!” she said.

Prior to that, the family had a ‘hellish’ time on a flight home from the Maldives while she was pregnant with her son Otto.

Speaking on their hit podcast, Vogue said she almost “lost her mind” while travelling home from her two-week holiday.

"Well I tell you, one thing I won't be doing again. And that's an 18-hour trip with two children whilst pregnant.”

Vogue said it was “torture” as her daughter Gigi whinged the whole way home.

"Gigi wouldn't leave me alone. She wouldn't go to sleep, she was just whinging. And I was so tired that my head was falling back and it was honestly like torture.”

"Then eventually she fell asleep and so did I. But I woke up with a dead arm because she was lying on my arm. It was hellish.”

"She whinged the entire time from the airport to home,” Vogue added.