Vogue Williams reveals she had to go live with her dad for a year when she was suspended from school

Irish model Vogue Williams has revealed that she had to go and live with her dad for a year as a child because she kept getting suspended from school.

Speaking on the podcast she has with her husband Spencer Matthews, she said that the worst thing she did as a child was hit her sister across the face with the plank of wood.

"I remember once it was Amber's birthday party and I was kind of jealous that it was her birthday party so I started having meltdowns,” she said on Spencer and Vogue.

“And I got a plank of wood and I hit her across the face with it.”

"And my mum, in front of all of Amber’s friends, I'll never forget it, she pulled down my pants and she slapped me on the bum in front of everyone,” she remembered.

“And I was so embarrassed so that was a pretty bad punishment.”

She was speaking after listeners had sent in questions to the couple, with one listener asking what was the worst thing they had done as children and the subsequent punishment that followed.

Vogue also revealed that she had to go and live with her dad for a year. Her parents separated when she was aged seven.

“In later life, I got thrown out of my house for about a year. I had to go live with my dad for about a year because I was so bold and I kept getting suspended from school,” she explained.

However, Made in Chelsea star Spencer said that he was not a bold child - even though he was known for being the villain on the Channel 4 reality show.

“I’ve never been suspended from school, I’ve always been quite good,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to be in trouble with your dad,” said Vogue

“As a kid, I wasn’t often in trouble,” he added.

