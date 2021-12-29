Vogue Williams enjoys post-Christmas family ramble in Scottish Highlands

Vogue shared a snap of Spencer, Theodore, and Gigi out for a walk on Tuesday

Vogue Williams and her family enjoyed a winter hike in Scotland as they continue their Christmas celebrations.

The pregnant 36-year-old spent the holidays in Ireland with her husband Spencer Matthews and their children Theodore (3) and Gigi (1) instead of heading to sunny St Bart’s, where they have traditionally gone for previous Christmas breaks.

Now, it appears that Vogue and the clan have trekked over to Scotland to stay at the lavish Glen Affric Estate, which is owned by Spencer’s family.

The couple also tied the knot at the 10,000 acre estate back in 2018, and it has since become one of their favourite spots to visit for a holiday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Howth native Vogue shared some snaps from a family hike in the Scottish Highlands, where former Made in Chelsea star Spencer stripped down to a pair of shorts despite the temperature being as low as –2C.

Meanwhile, Vogue made sure to keep the kids wrapped up with huge coats and snowsuits, adorable bobble hats, and gloves, while she kept herself warm in a yellow Carhatt beanie.

After their walk, Vogue posted a snap of Spencer, Gigi, and Theodore posing in front of Loch Affric, writing: “Walks, walks and more walks”

It comes after Spencer and Vogue announced that they were expecting a baby boy next year.

Speaking about the exciting new addition to their family in an exclusive interview with Hello! Magazine, Spencer said: “We're having a little boy!”

Vogue added: “My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: ‘A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.’ So, he's delighted.”

The couple announced that they were expecting again earlier this year.

“It'll be the more the merrier,” Vogue told Hello! back in October.

“Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates.”