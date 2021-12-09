Visa requirement for travel across border for non-Irish EU citizens ‘of concern’ – Taoiseach

A requirement for a visa for non-Irish EU citizens to travel across the border into Northern Ireland would be “of concern”, according to the Taoiseach.

New rules being proposed by the UK government would see non-Irish and non-British citizens needing ‘pre-travel clearance’ to cross into the north.

As part of a new post-Brexit immigration and borders bill, a US-style waiver would be required to cross the border, known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

It would only be required for EU citizens who are not Irish or British.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there is a “seamless” movement of people around the island and that we could do “without”.

“I’m not clear to the de facto implications it would have but it would be of concern because we have a seamless movement of people around the island of Ireland and we want to maintain that,” he said.

Mr Martin said that the Government will “engage” with the UK.

“It is an issue we would study and evaluate and engage with the UK Government on.

“It’s something we could do without,” he added

The scheme is set to come into effect in 2025, however clarification around how it will be policed and details of the cost and application timelines have not yet been set out.

Under questioning by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, the minister for immigration Kevin Foster said that the would be a “simple online fill-in form and once you’ve done it you can fairly easily renew it as well”.

He also said checks and enforcement of the document would be “proportionate”.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said it could create “a climate of uncertainty, essentially we’re saying to people, you won’t get caught”.