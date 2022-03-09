A violent criminal attempted to hold a taxi-man up with a loaded firearm during a robbery in the capital’s south inner city this morning.

The incident unfolded at around 2.45am in the Mill Street area when a taxi driver, aged in his late 30s, was threatened with a gun and assaulted before a number of items were taken from him.

However gardai quickly arrived at the scene and the suspect, who is aged in his mid 20s and is from the locality, was arrested and the firearm was seized along with ammunition.

Independent.ie can reveal that the arrested man who is currently detained in Kevin Street Garda Station has numerous previous convictions including for assault, burglary and robbery.

Sources say that he has served a number of prison terms and had spent some time on the run in the UK but returned to the capital in recent months

He is also being investigated for a recent botched cash-in-transit robbery that happened in the Dolphin’s Barn area and is also expected to be questioned about this.

“He is a violent individual who is well known to gardai. The taxi man was injured this morning when he put up a brave struggle,” a source said.

Gardai announced details of the incident this morning.

“At approximately 2.45am, the male taxi driver (late 30s) was waiting on a pickup outside student accommodation when a lone male armed with a firearm, pointed it at the driver and demanded money, then assaulted him by striking him in the face and body. The suspect managed to take a number of items of property,” a spokeswoman said.

“The male gunman fled the scene as Gardaí arrived. A short foot pursuit ensued and he was arrested. All property was recovered along with the firearm.

“The taxi driver was taken to St. James' Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are non-life threatening.

“The male suspect (late 20s) was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

“Investigations ongoing,” she added.