Vintage car owners urged to sign up for Retro Cannonball fundraiser in aid of The Hope Foundation

Olivia Howard (7) from Old Kilcullen and Isla Cox (7) from Newbridge pictured at the launch of RETRO Cannonball.

Vintage car owners are being urged to sign up for this year’s Retro Cannonball fundraiser in aim of The Hope Foundation.

The annual event has raised €1,325,000 for Irish charities since its foundation and its organisers “hope" to hit the €250,000 target set for this year.

The Hope Foundation works with street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), India, and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

The 2022 Retro Cannonball starts in Belfast on June 10 at 9.30am at the Titanic Quarter and takes in the whole east coast of Ireland from Antrim to Wexford.

The classic car convoy, sponsored by Galway Bay Brewery, will tour some of the magnificent coastal drives in the North and take in Newcastle, Naas, Johnny Fox’s pub Dublin, Glendalough, the Wicklow Mountains, the Blessington Lakes.

It will finish in Wexford Town on Saturday June 11 at 6.30pm.

Registered cars for this year’s road-trip include a Lamborghini Diablo, a Jaguar E-Type, a gorgeous Ferrari 328 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

Spectators can get up close and view the cars and take photographs at finish lines in Naas on Friday June 10 at 6.30pm and on Saturday June 11th at Wexford Town.

Cannonball founder Alan Bannon said: “We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks.

“Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

Registration is also also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place on September 8-10.

Further details about both events are available online.