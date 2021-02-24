| 9.5°C Dublin

Vincent Hogan: Tiger Woods has played some of the best golf of his career when his life was most out of control

Tiger Woods after his round on the 18th during day two of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July 2019. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Expand

ON THE eve of the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods received the US Golf Writers’ ‘Ben Hogan Award’, given to a player who overcomes handicap or serious injury in the game.

The award – named after a nine-time major winner who came back from almost dying in a car crash to win the 1950 US Open – recognised Tiger’s return to form after multiple back surgeries. In his acceptance speech, he gave the writers a glimpse of the struggles endured in making that comeback.

“Golf was not in my near future or even distant future,” he told them of his predicament after a third operation on his back, two years earlier.

