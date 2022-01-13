Vigil to remember Ashling Murphy to be held outside Dáil tomorrow: ‘Such a senseless loss of life’

The National Women’s Council of Ireland will hold a vigil to remember Ashling Murphy tomorrow outside the Dáil.

The vigil will take place outside Dáil Eireann on Kildare Street at 4pm on Friday.

Ashling Murphy (22) was murdered yesterday in a random attack while exercising along a popular walkway in Tullamore in broad daylight.

The primary school teacher had been jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal, known as Fiona’s Way in memory of missing woman Fiona Pender.

A spokesperson for The National Women’s Council said women “must be safe” in their homes and communities.

“Ashling Murphy was killed yesterday when she was on a jog, in broad daylight. There has been a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland for Ashling and her family.

“Tomorrow at 4pm, around the time Ashling was killed, the National Women’s Council will hold a vigil to remember Ashling and to support all who knew and loved her.

“Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men’s violence against women.

“Please feel free to bring flowers or candles. We ask that all attendees please respect current public health guidance relating to Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said women don’t feel safe in any public place.

“It’s an absolutely appalling experience for any family, friend or colleague to have to be processing today and we’re deeply sensitive to that and send all our good wishes for what will be a terribly long journey with such a senseless loss of life of Ashling.

“I think the reality is that women don’t feel safe often in any public place whether it’s in broad daylight or crowded places, let alone in those kind of stereotypical darkened alley scenarios.

“What we really want to emphasise is that we can’t have another tragic incident where we don’t grasp the momentum behind this. We can’t look at what women can do to stay safe, we can’t look at the places where these appalling acts are perpetrated because they actually are irrelevant,” she said.

In a statement issued by the charity today, Ms Benson said Women’s Aid Femicide Watch shows that 87pc of women are killed by a man known to them.

“The killing of women is the extreme end of a spectrum of violence and abuse that women in Ireland and across the world experience every day.”

“The appalling murder of Ashling Murphy, a young woman in Co. Offaly, yesterday is a shocking example of the dangers posed to women by violent men. We offer our sincere condolences to Ashling’s family, friends and community.”

“The Women’s Aid Femicide Watch shows that in the majority of homicide incidents, women have been killed by a man known to them (87pc). While 13pc of women were killed by a stranger.”

“While the killing of women by strangers are rare, they highlight the climate of fear in which women live our lives,” she said.