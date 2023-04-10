Vigil in memory of Geila Ibram to take place as family plan to bring body of stabbed Romanian mum home

The heartbroken family of a Romanian mother-of-four stabbed to death in Limerick are now hoping to repatriate her remains.

Geila Ibram (27) suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack in an apartment off the Dock Road in Limerick last Tuesday.

A 26-year-old Afghan national, Habib Shamel, was charged with her murder before Belfast Magistrates last Saturday.

He had been arrested in the Malone area of south Belfast on Thursday after travelling by bus from Limerick to Northern Ireland.

Shamel - who arrived in Ireland in October 2020 - was remanded in custody and will appear again before a Northern Ireland court on May 2.

He had been living over recent months in the mid-west and had claimed asylum status.

Gardaí and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are closely liaising over the ongoing investigation.

PSNI and gardaí described the fatal attack as "frenzied and vicious" - with a PSNI detective telling the Belfast court, as the prosecution opposed bail, that the defendant was "a "volatile and dangerous human being, with a real danger of reoffending".

Ms Ibram is from the Tulcea area of Dubruja in Romania.

She had travelled to Ireland only three weeks before her death in a bid to support her children and family in Romania.

Gardaí conducted a detailed three day examination of the scene off the Dock Road with an intensive search for the murder weapon involved.

Relatives of Ms Ibram have now visited Limerick and viewed her remains at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

They are now considering her funeral arrangements and are hoping to repatriate her remains to Romania.

Limerick community leaders now want to show their support for the family - and to highlight local disgust at violence directed towards women.

A special candlelit vigil will be staged in Limerick tomorrow evening with all encouraged to attend.

The vigil aims to show support for the Ibram family and the Romanian community as well as demonstrating a public rejection of all forms of gender based violence in Irish society.

It will take place at 5.30pm at Steamboat Quay in Limerick city centre.

One of the organisers of the vigil, councillor Elisa O'Donovan, said "the tightknit Limerick community wanted to pay its respects (to Geila)."

She added that recent violent attacks against women had horrified all of Irish society.

"I am numbed that this extreme violence against women is becoming so frequent in our lives...to die (as Geila did) in such violent and horrific circumstances is unthinkable."

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious off the Dock Road in Limerick at lunchtime on Tuesday (April 4) to contact them.

CCTV security camera footage has played a central role in the garda investigation.