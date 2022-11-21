Viewers praise ‘unbelievable’ Ireland’s Fittest Family final

The Nugent family with coach Davy Fitzgerald, on Ireland's Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

RTÉ viewers have praised the “unbelievable” final of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Last night’s final saw the three coaches go head-to-head in a gruelling challenge to face The Mountain, in Kilruddery, with extremely wet conditions.

Taking part in the series 10 finale was Donncha O'Callaghan's Finnegan's from Cork, Davy Fitzgerald's the Nugent's from Louth and Anna Geary's two teams - the Gallagher's from Donegal, and the Fitzsimons from Wicklow.

The families first took on Mountain Madness which saw the four families all heading up the 300m incline with two barrels per family.

The Gallagher's and the Finnegan's then had to face an eliminator racing uphill and the Gallagher's came last and therefore were out of the contest.

With three families remaining, the families took on a brand-new event - the gruelling Wall of Pain.

Following this event the Nugents and the Fitzsimons went head-to-head in the Grand Final.

The Nugents triumphed over the Fitzsimons from Wicklow in the end in what was a nail-biting final, coming right down to the wire on the ramp.

Davy’s super-fit family from Louth is made up of dad Donal (46), mum Margaret and sons Danny (17) and Finn (15).

The Nugents walked away with the coveted title of Ireland's Fittest Family 2022, and €15,000.

One Twitter user said: "Brilliant final, what an ending! Knackered just watching it!"

Another said: “Doing the Wee county proud! The excitement in the house was unbearable."

A third user said: “Ireland’s fittest family is an emotional rollercoaster … devo for the Fitzsimons.”

While another said: “So impressed with Kai and Aaron’s strength, fitness and attitude in Ireland’s Fittest Family over the past 8 weeks.

"Two amazing young people. Well done to the Nugents, Fitzsimons and all the families.”



