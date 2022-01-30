‘Victory for diplomacy’ – Simon Coveney defends approach to getting businessman Richard O’Halloran home

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney has defended his approach in securing a deal to release Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran from China after nearly three years.

Minister Coveney said his only objective was to get Mr O’Halloran home to his family.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, Mr Coveney said Mr O’Halloran’s release was a “victory for diplomacy”.

“I’ve heard a lot of commentary this week but the commentary that matters for me is from the O’Halloran family. They are back together after three years, it was an extraordinarily emotional reunion for them, and I’ve been working with Richard and his family throughout that time to get him home,” he said.

“Richard unfortunately got involved in a very complicated commercial case in a Chinese court in Shanghai. Richard did nothing wrong and has been convicted of nothing, but he of course was a director in a company that got pulled into a very complicated legal case and that became a consular case for us, and it was treated as such.”

Mr Coveney said he recognised the help from the Chinese authorities in securing a deal to bring Mr O’Halloran home.

“We have been working with the Chinese authorities and what I did was I recognised that in the last number of weeks, the Chinese authorities have been helpful in terms of trying to bring this issue to an end so that a family that have been apart for three years could come back together and that’s the human story that I’m most interested in,” he said.

However, the leader of Aontú said he believes the Government’s approach to this issue has been “muted”.

Peadar Tóibín described what has happened to the O’Halloran family over the last three years as an “outrage”.

"I’m absolutely delighted for Richard and Tara and his family, it must be a weekend of unrivalled joy in that household, and I wish them all the best of luck as they settle back into hopefully normal life,” he told the programme.

“I’m only speaking on behalf of myself when I make this commentary, it is fair to say that the Minister has worked with the family and his staff have helped the family and it’s important to say that. But I do believe what’s happened to Richard over the last three years is an outrage,” he said.

“I do believe that Richard was held in a form of corporate ransom for over 1,000 days, he was subjected to interrogation and continuous court cases. His family weren’t able to go there because there was a worry that they could be held there as well.

He added: “I do believe that the Government’s approach has been muted, has been soft, and if you compare it for example where the Minister for Foreign Affairs complains about the diplomacy of the army with regards to the Russians, and yet the Minister goes ahead and thanks the Chinese Embassy for what was an outrageous occurrence over the last three years.”

Mr Tóibín raised questions on why Ireland did not use its influence in the European Union to get help in this case.

“I was quite shocked over the last number of weeks to find out that the EU hasn’t been used as a tool to put pressure on the Chinese to ensure Richard’s safe release and return to Ireland. A government should have used every single mechanism possible to ensure the speedy release of any Irish citizen abroad,” he said.

“I think that this should be looked at in the general manner in which the Irish Government treats China. China is involved in absolutely gross humanitarian abuses at the moment.”

Mr Tóibín added that he would have “urged” the Minister to take a “more public” approach with the Chinese authorities.

“In relation to this case, and I want to be fair to the Minister, in relation to this case the Minister has provided significant support to the family. I would have met with the Minister a number of occasions over the last three years, I would have urged the Minister to take a stronger approach, a more public approach with the Chinese,” he said.