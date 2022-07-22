| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Victims of sex trafficker ‘Mucky Marty’ Heaney speak out: ‘I just felt stinking after it, dirty. I’ve tried to block it all out’

Heaney attempts to hide his face in the back of a police car after appearing in court Expand
Pimp Martin Heaney Expand
Allison Morris Expand

Close

Heaney attempts to hide his face in the back of a police car after appearing in court

Heaney attempts to hide his face in the back of a police car after appearing in court

Pimp Martin Heaney

Pimp Martin Heaney

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

/

Heaney attempts to hide his face in the back of a police car after appearing in court
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Approached in Belfast city centre and handed a flyer for what she thought was a legitimate business, it was instead the first step into the dark world of sex and sleaze orchestrated by Martin Heaney.

The shocking account revealed today comes from one of two victims who have broken their silence around the prostitution ring that is thought to have been the biggest of its kind here.

Most Watched

Privacy