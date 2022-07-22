Victims of sex trafficker ‘Mucky Marty’ Heaney speak out: ‘I just felt stinking after it, dirty. I’ve tried to block it all out’

Approached in Belfast city centre and handed a flyer for what she thought was a legitimate business, it was instead the first step into the dark world of sex and sleaze orchestrated by Martin Heaney.

The shocking account revealed today comes from one of two victims who have broken their silence around the prostitution ring that is thought to have been the biggest of its kind here.

Heaney was sentenced on Wednesday for the abuse of 12 women. He was originally charged with more than 60 offences, pleading guilty to fewer than half of those.

However, one of the young women caught up with the prolific pimp, along with a friend, said the figure is more likely to be in the hundreds.

Many of the women were vulnerable, from the care system, in financial distress or suffering drug addiction.

All victims who gave evidence have anonymity for life.

Heaney, dubbed ‘Mucky Marty’, paid the women as little as £20 for stripping off in a room full of drunk men. He later offered them around for sex, in many cases unprotected, leaving them with lasting health problems.

Recalling how she met the man who set himself up as a self-styled vice king, one victim said she was walking through a shopping centre when he stopped her and a friend and handed them the flyer.

Heaney had registered a number of legitimate businesses in his name, including Fantasy Entertainments and Angels 2 Devils Entertainment. They offered strippers for parties, but they were a front for his prostitution ring.

He also pimped the women out as naked cleaners, and paid some of them to clean his house while he videoed them.

“We were given a leaflet for a strippergram in CastleCourt and my friend was desperate for money so she went for it, but the longer it went on the worse it got. She then introduced him to me.

“I originally gave a statement on behalf of her as a witness, but after that police realised I was a victim as well.

“I was probably on the less serious end; I had family support, I know the others didn’t.

“When I wanted no more to do with him he wouldn’t leave it, and kept contacting me trying to get me to do things for him.

“He said I didn’t have to strip, I could just do the cleaning.

“My mother took the phone one day and told him to leave me alone. It was grooming, and I know so many girls were pulled in to doing other things, terrible things.

“I was told by police I would be needed as a witness, I was told I could give evidence from behind a screen.

“After that I don’t really know what happened, I wasn’t contacted again. I didn’t even know he was being sentenced this week.”

Heaney admitted 10 counts of controlling the prostitution of 10 women “in expectation of gain for yourself”; 10 counts of human trafficking of females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of 10 women “with a view to them being exploited”, and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded”.

He also admitted single counts of inciting a female to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property, “namely cash and money transfers”.

Jailing Heaney, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear he “was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable whether through young age, mental health difficulties, drug misuse or general deprivation”.

“They’re often unfortunate members of our society that the defendant, in essence, preyed upon for the purpose of his own sexual gratification and for the purpose of making money,” added the judge.

He received a five-year jail term, half to be served in prison and half on probation. With time already served on remand, he walked free from court.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron is considering referring the case back to the Court of Appeal.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances.

But his victim said: “That sentence is a disgrace. In fact it is disgusting considering what he did.

“I was lucky, I had a family and was able to get away and build a life, but I was about the only one. He destroyed so many others”.

Another of Heaney’s victims said she started working for him after being approached in the street, and he later contacted her on social media.

The vulnerable young woman was raised in care after being removed by social services from her mother, who struggled with addiction. Later she turned to drugs herself.

“Marty said at the start it was just dancing and stripping, or cleaning topless,” she said.

“Saying that to you now, I know it sounds mental, but I really needed the money. I’d nothing, nowhere to live or anything. I think I was in a hostel at the time.

“I’d a plastic bag full of clothes and that was my lot, that’s all I owned.”

All of the offences Heaney pleaded guilty to were committed over an eight-year period between June 1, 2011 and September 30, 2019.

But the predator was targeting young women before that, and had a number of convictions for indecent exposure.

In 2010 he lured two schoolgirls into his car and drove them to a remote location before performed a sex act on himself.

He was placed on the sex offender’s register, but not jailed.

The young woman was 19 when she started working for Heaney.

“There was no money in the stripping. If they paid £70 I got £20 or £25, so that’s when he said I could make good money doing other things,” she added.

The woman said she had already been coerced into having unprotected sex with Heaney. On one occasion he paid her just £15 for performing a sex act on him.

“He took me and another girl to Dublin and some other Irish town. I’ve no idea what it was called, it was the middle of nowhere,” she said.

“There were loads of men there, old men — that’s when it got really bad.”

The woman said Heaney refused to pay her unless she performed ‘extras’ for the men — degrading sex acts that left her in physical pain.

“I just felt stinking after it, like dirty. I’ve blocked it out, I can’t even remember a lot of it, but sometimes a smell or something will bring it back,” she explained.

Heaney raked in a fortune via his victims — an order to seize £150,000 in cash from a bank account in his name was lodged by the prosecution.

When one of the victims fell pregnant, Heaney not only kept her working as a prostitute, but also used the fact she was expecting as a “selling point” on websites for men with fetishes for pregnant women.

However, his victim said she barely made any money despite having sex with dozens of men.

“He took most of it and you just feel so bad after it that I just spent the money, I couldn’t even tell you what on,” she said.

“He was smart. He’d always say: ‘This next job is worth hundreds’. But it never was.”

The victim said she used alcohol and drugs to block out the mental and physical pain from the sexual exploitation. She tried to get away from Heaney, but said once he “owned you” there was no escape.

“I was so messed up I thought he was my friend, but he was just using me,” she added.

“He’d pictures and videos of me, I was afraid of what would happen.

“Apparently I was being advertised on all these escort websites — I didn’t even know I was on them.”

The woman only escaped Heaney’s clutches after an overdose put her in hospital. She later learned she had contracted a serious sexually transmitted disease that caused her long-term health problems.

“I’d a breakdown, I don’t really want to talk about it, but don’t think I was much use to him after that,” she said.

She later heard of much younger girls working for the pimp.

Heaney took some of his victims to his home in Dromore, Co Down, where men would be waiting and they would be told to have unprotected sex with them.

Unknown to them, Heaney had the room rigged with hidden cameras.

Many only found out they had been recorded when approached by the PSNI.

Police identified women from the recordings discovered at Heaney’s home and traced them. It was the biggest investigation of its kind.

As well as a custodial sentence, Heaney was handed a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order.

It places numerous restrictions on him for the next seven years including where he lives, what work he does, who he can socialise with, and what devices he can have. He must inform any woman he enters into a relationship with about his past.

He is banned from contacting any of the women involved in the investigation and banned from any involvement in any adult services.

This all comes too late for the women exploited by Heaney, who say they will never be able to shake off the trauma and shame they have experienced since their time in his clutches.