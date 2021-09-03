Victim’s family ‘disgusted’ as charges are dropped against murder suspect

The family of a man who was violently murdered 15 years ago have told of their “shock” after learning that charges had been dropped against one of the accused through reading the Belfast Telegraph.

Father and grandfather, Edward Kelly, was viciously attacked in his bedsit in Dufferin Avenue, Bangor, and left for dead over an alleged debt of £20 he owed to one of the perpetrators — Daniel Hargan.

Having been kicked and stamped into unconsciousness, his assailants left him for dead.

Mr Kelly’s landlady discovered his body, by which time it was too late because he had died as a result of a brain haemorrhage.

A murder charge against alleged killer Jerzy Zalewski dating back more than 15 years was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last week.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph Mr Kelly’s family say they are “shocked and disgusted” by the decision and were not informed that it was going to happen.

Mr Kelly’s daughter Christine said: “My sister picked up the newspaper to read that he was in court last Tuesday and had all charges withdrawn.

“When we read it in the paper we were in shock and disgusted.

“My father had four children. We were in disbelief that the PPS did not inform any family members.

“We believe these charges should have stayed in place the PPS should never have withdrawn these charges

“Our father was a loving father and grandfather. It has been very difficult over the past 15 years, you never get over something like this

“We think about it every single day. And it adds insult to injury when the PPS done this behind our back.

“Justice has definitely not been served. Why can an extradition arrest warrant not be issued for his return?”

On August 24, with the case against Jerzy Zalewski listed at Newtownards Magistrates Court for a warrant to be executed, a PPS lawyer told the court she was applying for the charges against the 50-year-old to be withdrawn.

Zalewski, with an address at Dufferin Avenue in Bangor, had been charged with the murder of Edward Kelly on 15 June 2006, driving while unfit and without insurance on 13 June ‘06 and driving with excess alcohol and without insurance on 29 May ‘06.

Nicknamed “the monster,” Polish national Zalewski fled Northern Ireland after he was granted bail for the violent murder of 58-year-old alcoholic Mr Kelly.

Two other people were charged in connection with the murder with 60-year-old Daniel Hargan serving an eight year sentence — seven years in custody and one on probation for manslaughter.

Hargan’s then girlfriend Tammy McDowell, who was 19 at the time of the incident, died as a result of a drug overdose.

When Hargan pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2008, the court heard then the PPS accepted the plea to the lesser offence on the basis they could not prove there was an intention to kill and because “other people not before the court” may have been involved.

Jailing Hargan, Mr Justice Weir said he found it “impossible to comprehend how a disagreement over £20 could result in the brutal attack and death…upon a small, lightly person of 58 who could have been no match for his assailants”.

He added: “This was a dreadful crime that has removed from his family a father and grandfather who, whatever his own problems, held an important place in their lives.”

In court last Tuesday, District Judge Liam McNally formally withdrew all charges against Zalewski.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed that it requested the withdrawal of proceedings against Jerzy Zalewski.

A spokesperson said: “The PPS has a duty to keep all decisions to prosecute under review. The decision to withdraw the warrant for the arrest of the suspect was taken after a recent assessment of the case against him.

“Mr Zalewski is believed to have absconded from Northern Ireland after being charged in 2006 in connection with this matter.

“Following a review of the matter a decision was taken that the Test for Prosecution was no longer met and accordingly it is considered that a reasonable prospect of conviction no longer exists on this charge. Accordingly, the PPS asked the court to withdraw proceedings.”