Vicky Phelan was described as an "inspiration" by Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler.

Vicky Phelan is to receive the Freedom of Limerick, it has been confirmed today.

Vicky will receive the award in 2022 after unanimous agreement of Mayor Daniel Butler’s nomination at a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council today.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, described the CervicalCheck campaigner and mother-of-two, who is now terminally ill, as “an inspiration”.

“She has faced and continues to face her health challenges head-on, with a drive and determination that has garnered the respect and admiration of all.

“She is being honoured for her work in uncovering the CervicalCheck scandal and her tireless support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice – a fight that continues. Her work encapsulates the ideals of the Freedom of Limerick,” Cllr Butler said.

Read More

The honour is reserved for those who have made “exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick”, a statement from the council said.

Accepting the nomination, Vicky said she would be “absolutely honoured and delighted” to accept the title of Freedom of Limerick for two reasons.

“The first being that, there have only been four women before me who have been honoured with this title, and secondly, I am a very proud blow-in from Kilkenny who has made her home in Limerick. I have always felt welcomed and accepted in Limerick, ever before I became this public figure so I would be absolutely thrilled to accept the offer,” Vicky said.

Ms Phelan has recently spoken publicly about her decision to cease chemotherapy for terminal cancer in a bid to spend more quality time with her two children over Christmas.

Ms Phelan spoke candidly on The Late Late Show recently about her prognosis and admitted she has her funeral planned right down to the music that will be played.

The 47-year-old will join the likes of Paul O’Connell, Det Garda Jerry McCabe and Terry Wogan, among those who have received the honour.

Read More









