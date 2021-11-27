Vicky Phelan shares snaps online from a ‘fantastic’ family Christmas day out

Vicky Phelan has shared pictures online from a “fantastic” Christmas day out with her husband Jim and their two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

The countdown to Christmas has begun in the Phelan household as Vicky shared pictures of the family’s day out on her Instagram account.

Vicky decided to take a trip to Dublin with her family to enjoy the festivities. The family started the night off by going to see the Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo.

“It is sooo worth a trip for kids of any age. My two are 16 and 10 and both of them thoroughly enjoyed it. The staff at Dublin Zoo really looked after me as I had requested a wheelchair to enable me to fully enjoy the experience without ending up in pain.

“In addition to having a wheelchair ready for me, the staff had two goodie bags for the kids with lovely Wild Lights hoodie, a stuffed animal and magnets and pens AND they gave us vouchers to spend on food and drinks during our visit,” she said.

The family then got cosy in matching Toy Show pyjamas in the Ashling Hotel in Dublin to enjoy The Late Late Toy Show.

“Thank you to the wonderful team at the Late Late Show, especially Ian, Yvonne and Maureen, who had two pairs of the much-coveted Late Late Toy Show pyjamas AND two LLTS snoodies for me to take home after my appearance on the LLS last Friday night.

“I had to hide them on Darragh until this morning or he would have had them on him during the week! We are here, the four of us, in our PJs, munchies divvied out waiting for the Toy Show to start,” she said.

Vicky thanked the staff at Dublin Zoo and the Ashling Hotel for helping her to make some more “fantastic” memories with her kids.