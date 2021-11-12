Vicky Phelan says she made the decision to stop chemotherapy after her first dose in October

Vicky Phelan has said that she wants to focus on the quality of her life instead of putting her “body through torture".

The 48-year-old decided in October to stop receiving chemotherapy treatment, she said today in an update for followers on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video, and outlined how her focus is on remaining as stable and as well as she is now for Christmas, and being able to do the things that are important with her kids.

"My poor Dad, who reads absolutely every single message that comes in, has been getting on to me to put up a post for people to let you all know that I am well," she began.

"And so today, I decided that I felt good and it was time to post an update. As you can see from my video update, I am doing really well at the moment. I had my second dose of treatment on Monday (Pembro only) and, apart from feeling tired, I am doing really well.”

"I made the decision to stop chemotherapy after my first dose on October 18,” she explained.

“I was horrendously ill for almost two full weeks and I decided that I have had enough of putting my body through torture. At this stage, my treatment is palliative anyway. There is nothing else that can be done medically.

"And so, I decided that, for me, quality of life is far more important to me now than quantity of life if the extra time that I might get means that I have to go through hell for 2-3 weeks every month,” she said.

“My focus now is on remaining as stable and as well as I am now for Christmas, which is less than 6 weeks away....to be able to do the things that are important with my kids like shopping for clothes with my daughter, going to watch my son's soccer matches, [and] going for pizza.

Vicky left Ireland to go to America for Proton Beam Therapy in September but at the beginning of October, she shared the news with her followers that medics found new tumours, and that she would be returning home to Ireland for palliative care.

“Unfortunately, following a PET scan which my radiation oncologist at Georgetown University Hospital ordered, I have some new tumours,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I have two new tumours in my neck but the worrying one is a new tumour on my bowel....This means that I am no longer eligible for proton beam therapy since my tumours are far too extensive, ie I have too much disease in my body for them to zap,” she said.

“The recommendation from the team at Georgetown University Hospital was for me to return home for systemic therapy, i.e. palliative chemotherapy.”

“All of this happened over the space of a few days when decisions had to be made very quickly. With a very heavy heart, I made the decision to return home to Ireland. I returned home earlier this week and am taking the time to reconnect with my kids and to absorb this news before I start down the chemotherapy road,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking today, she thanked all the ‘amazing staff at the Mid-Western Cancer Centre at University Hospital Limerick’ where she is being treated and welcomed her with open arms.

She also thanked everyone who has been praying for her, and thinking of her and sending positive energy her way.