Vicky Phelan reveals she is not well enough ‘physically or mentally’ to take part in Climb With Charlie

Vicky Phelan, seen here after receiving the Freedom of Limerick. Picture by Alan Place

Vicky Phelan has revealed that she will be unable to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo in April to take part in the 'Climb with Charlie’ event, as she is not well enough “physically or mentally”.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has organised the event to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and for mental health charity Pieta House.

Mr Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and pledged to climb Ireland’s most sacred mountain to raise awareness for people suffering from terminal illnesses and mental health struggles.

In December, Ms Phelan expressed her support for the event and said she would take part in the climb.

However, the cervical cancer campaigner said today that she is not well enough “physically or mentally” to take part.

In her first update since starting a new round of radiotherapy three weeks ago, Ms Phelan said nothing could have prepared her for the treatment.

The mother-of-two revealed in a post on Instagram that she has been recovering from complications for the last two weeks in Milford Care Centre in Castletroy, Co Limerick.

“So, today, I am going home after spending the past two weeks in this room at @milfordcarecentre recovering from complications from my radiotherapy treatment,” she said.

“I have NEVER been so sick or in as much pain as I have been over the past two weeks!!! The radiotherapy increased the amount of pain I was in and also incapacitated me leaving me unable to walk without assistance. I am only now, in the past few days able to walk without either a 4-wheeler or a Zimmer frame.

“Walking long distances is still beyond me but I hope I will get there again. I only finished my last session of radiotherapy last Monday and it can take a couple of weeks for the effects to be felt so I am really hoping that I will be moving around a bit more freely in a couple of weeks' time, but I am also acutely aware that I may never regain what I had...

“And so, I have had to make the hard decision NOT to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in April for the #climbwithcharlie I am simply not well enough either physically or mentally.

“The past few weeks have really knocked the stuffing out of me, and I need to focus on just getting well again. I have already been in touch with Charlie, and he has been great about it.”

Ms Phelan said her condition has become “unpredictable” and that she will be refraining from posting on social media to spend time with her family.

“I am also going to pull back from posting here on social media. I need to focus on spending time with my family and friends. I hope that people understand. Unfortunately, my condition has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life,” she said.

“Thank you ALL for your continued support and for all your well wishes. I really do appreciate the support.”