Vicky Phelan portrait ‘inspired by incredible courage’ sells for €46,500

The Centre panel part of The Triptych Portrait of Vicky Phelan at Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow.Picture Credit: Frank McGrath 6/1/21

A portrait of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan sold today for €46,500 at an online virtual auction.

The painting was sold on a pro bono basis, meaning all proceeds will go towards Heroes Aid, a charity dedicated to helping healthcare workers during the global pandemic.

Auction at the Sheppard’s Auction House in Laois via livestream, the auctioneer originally starting bidding at €50,000. Bidding finally began at €15,000, after which it eventually reached its final price.

“The symbolism used in this painting will be a historic reference for decades to come,” the auctioneer said. “The work is by Vincent Devine who was inspired by Vicky’s incredible courage.”

Ms Phelan is depicted in the painting in a semi-translucent state, with a shamrock over her heart, which she has said represents the Irish people who have taken her into their hearts.

Also found in the painting is a bird known as a crimson rosella resting on her right hand, which represents her 15 year old daughter Amelia.

Similarly in her left hand is an oaky leaf, representing her younger son, 9 year old Darragh. It symbolises how he is a sapling now, but will later grow to be big and strong.

The three-piece portrait was originally unveiled last month on the Late Late Show, and ultimately represents Ms Phelan’s past, present and future.

She posed for the painting in Doonbeg beach, and artist Vincent Devine even mixed in some of the sand from the beach into the painting.

Ms Phelan said she chose Doonbeg beach as the location for the portrait as it looks out to the United States, where’s temporarily relocated to take part in a medical trial.

Speaking on the Late Late Show last week, she discussed how she is experiencing little symptoms right now on her treatment, adding that: “There is no point in worrying about these things until they are impacting on your quality of life.”

