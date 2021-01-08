| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vicky Phelan: ‘If you tell yourself you have six months, you’ll be gone in six months’

A new painting of Ms Phelan, by artist Vincent Devine, will be auctioned next month, with all proceeds going to Heroes Aid

The centre panel of Vincent Devine's portrait of Vicky Phelan, which hangs in Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow, Co Laois ahead of next month's auction. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

The centre panel of Vincent Devine's portrait of Vicky Phelan, which hangs in Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow, Co Laois ahead of next month's auction. Photo: Frank McGrath

The centre panel of Vincent Devine's portrait of Vicky Phelan, which hangs in Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow, Co Laois ahead of next month's auction. Photo: Frank McGrath

The centre panel of Vincent Devine's portrait of Vicky Phelan, which hangs in Sheppard's Auction House in Durrow, Co Laois ahead of next month's auction. Photo: Frank McGrath

Billy Keane Email

ONLY Vicky would allow herself to be painted inside out.

Our Vicky Phelan is terminally ill and she needed to take care of her affairs.

The portrait you see here by Offaly painter Vincent Devine is her last will and testament. And we the people are the beneficiaries.

Privacy