Vicky Phelan: ‘I would have far more respect for the HSE if they owned their mistakes and admitted liability’

Vicky Phelan has called on the HSE to admit liability in the CervicalCheck cases to build public trust once again in the screening programme.

Vicky Phelan has called on the HSE to “own their mistakes” and “admit liability” when it comes to the case of Lynsey Bennett and other cervical cancer sufferers who were misdiagnosed.

Ms Phelan took to Twitter to air her grievances at the HSE and the State Claims Agency.

Ms Bennett, a 32-year-old mother of two, was misdiagnosed as being free of cervical cancer and as a result is now seriously ill with the disease.

Her case was settled with the HSE and a third-party lab, Quest, yesterday but Vicky Phelan pointed out there was “no admission of liability or “no apology” from either the HSE or Quest.

“This has been the case for many of the CervicalCheck cases that have gone before,” Ms Phelan said.

A letter from Fiona Murphy, who is CEO of the National Screening Service was read out in court, which expressed “deep regret” on behalf of CervicalCheck with regard to Lynsey’s case, adding that it was hoped the settlement will give Lynsey and her children “some level of comfort, peace of mind and security.”

Ms Phelan said: “We do not know why no apology was made in Lynsey’s case but no apology was made in my case either until a few days after my case settled, nor was there an admission of liability. Yet, negligence was established in my case and I was awarded a settlement of €2.5m.

“Who are the HSE and the SCA trying to fool by not admitting liability or apologising when such large amounts are being awarded? I would have far more respect for the HSE if they owned their mistakes and admitted liability.”

Ms Phelan, who is currently in the US receiving treatment in an attempt to prolong her life, encouraged the National Screening Programme and the HSE to “ acknowledge that harm was done, to accept that the programme did fail women and to engage meaningfully with patient advocates”.

This Ms Phelan said, would go a long way to rebuilding trust and public confidence in the cervical screening programme.

A spokesperson for the State Claims Agency (SCA), that manages all claims against the HSE, said: “The State Claims Agency (SCA) aims to resolve all cervical cancer screening claims against the HSE in a sensitive manner and as quickly as possible.

“It uses mediation wherever possible, as an alternative to a formal court hearing, and places a high priority on treating the people who have made the claims, and their families, with dignity and compassion.

“The SCA does not act for the laboratories that are co-defendants in these cases, which have separate legal representation.”

Online Editors