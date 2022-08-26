Vicky Phelan enjoys ‘bucket list’ trip to Giant's Causeway with family

Vicky Phelan says she “thoroughly enjoyed” a “fabulous” road trip across Ireland with her family.

The CervicalCheck campaigner had taken a bit of a break from social media in recent weeks but returned on Wednesday night to gush about her holidays to her 139,000 followers.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared that she visited Sligo, Donegal, Portrush, and Carlingford with her husband Jim and son Darragh.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it and were blessed, for the most part, with the weather,” she began.

Their first stop was Sligo, where they walked along the beach and did the “scenic” Mullaghmore Head drive before heading north to see the magnificent Assaranca Waterfall in Donegal.

Dunfanaghy was next, where Vicky, Jim, and Darragh stopped off for some “amazing pizza” in The Rusty Oven.

The next morning, they grabbed breakfast at Lizzie's Bistro and Diner which was on the house "courtesy of two amazing women who recognized me. Thank you both for this lovely gesture".

They then travelled to Portrush for two nights, where Jim and Darragh headed to the Bushmills Whiskey distillery, while Vicky relaxed at the Skerries Holiday Park which had “fantastic facilities”.

However, the “the main reason” for their trip was a visit to the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim, which was an item ticked off the bucket list for Vicky.

“It was everything that I thought it would be...and more,” she wrote.

“I am so glad that I was well enough to make this trip and to make it to the Giant’s Causeway, which has been on my bucket list for a long time. I thoroughly enjoyed the vanlife experience and will definitely do it again.”

Vicky added that her daughter Amelia stayed in Doonbeg with the cat and her parents, joking: “She is soooo not into travelling by campervan.”