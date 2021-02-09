Vicky Phelan begins taking ‘wonder drug’ as part of clinical trial in US

Vicky Phelan has started a new clinical trial in the US.

Vicky Phelan has started a new “wonder drug” as part of a clinical trial in Maryland in the US.

Taking to social media today, the cervical cancer campaigner said the new drug, called M7824, is “Pembro 2.0”- the drug that she was previously taking in Ireland.

Ms Phelan gives credit to Pembro for allowing her to “really live (her) life and make memories", however the drug has stopped working for her and thus she decided to join this new trial.

Tweeting to her 53,000 followers, she wrote: “And it's going in....Today, I finally got the wonder drug, M7824 (it's Pembro 2.0)

“Here's hoping that this drug does for me what Pembro has achieved - a quality of life that has allowed me to really live my life and make memories

“Thank you to EVERYONE for your well wishes.”

The Limerick woman began treatment in the US a couple of weeks ago, and on her first day in the National Institute of Health she was in the same building as Vice President Kamala Harris as she received her Covid-19 vaccine.

Appearing by video call on ‘The Late Late Show’, Ms Phelan said saying goodbye to her young children, Amelia and Darragh, was heartbreaking.

“I wasn't breaking down even though I could feel it bubbling very close to the surface and then Darragh came down with a little letter that he wrote to me, a little note with a picture on the front but it was the words inside,” she said.

“When I read it that was it, I just crumbled, I couldn't do it anymore.

“I just got upset and I was bawling and he was hugging me, I was hugging him, it was just beautiful.”

Host Ryan Tubridy read Darragh’s touching letter on the show, which said: “You are strong Mam and you always face your fears to save peoples lives so I try to keep you as strong as I can with my kisses and hugs and you will be with me every day because we all love you, Darragh, Dad and Amelia love you so much.

“I will see you every day and always be with you. See you in March, love Darragh.”

