Vicky Phelan and support group hit back at senior doctor's suggestion that women who developed cancer after screening weren't ‘wronged’

Vicky Phelan, who developed cervical cancer after screening and first revealed failings in the CervicalCheck programme. Photo: Fergal Phillips

A NEW row has broken out over comments made by the head of the CervicalCheck programme, which appear to challenge claims that women who developed cancer after screening were wronged by the system.

Dr Nóirín Russell said: “In fact, they have been unfortunate in not being one of those who have cancer detected early.”

She made her remarks in a letter sent to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín after comments he made in the Dáil.

Responding to his comments, she said: ”I worry that comments such as those you have made makes women feel they have been wronged by the system.”

Dr Russell said that there is a 30-55pc chance that abnormalities will be seen when slides are reviewed as part of a look-back.

It is misleading and not factually correct to say these were mistakes and missed readings, she suggested.

The letter has been criticised by Vicky Phelan, who developed cervical cancer after screening and first revealed failings in the CervicalCheck programme.

Ms Phelan posted on Twitter: “2.5 years after my case broke open the CervicalCheck debacle and an independent review by Dr Gabriel Scally found that CervicalCheck was doomed to fail identifying serious gaps in governance structures and misogynistic treatment and this...”

The 221+ support group also said they were deeply concerned by comments attributed to Dr Russell. They said they will be writing immediately to the CervicalCheck Steering Committee to express concerns that the comments betrays the commitment of Government and operational agencies to a cultural change in CervicalCheck.

Deputy Tóibín said he was “alarmed” at the contents of the letter.

A spokeswoman for CervicalCheck today responded to questions relating to whether the programme disagrees with the decisions of the Supreme Court, the initial apology of the Government and the compensation paid to women.

The spokeswoman said: “While the National Screening Service cannot comment on any specific individual case, we can state that CervicalCheck is not in opposition to the actions of the Supreme Court or the Government.

“Collaboration between patients and screening is key to the future of the programme. We wish to work collaboratively with 221. They are the experts on the lived experience of interval cancer, and can offer a critical analysis of how to care for the women [in the future].

“We believe that through greater understanding we can increase public trust and confidence in our cancer screening programmes. This will enable us to fulfil a key aim of screening, which is to create greater health benefits for the people we care for.

“Screening is a population health measure for people who are presumed healthy and do not have symptoms. The aim of a population screening programme is to reduce the incidence of disease in a population. Screening is not a diagnostic test, which means it is not completely accurate.

“All screening programmes are limited by the sensitivity of the test, which is the ability to detect those with the disease in a population (true positives). Screening programmes are likewise limited by the specificity of the test, which is the ability to detect those who are free of the disease (true negatives).

“Therefore, a negative test result is not a guarantee that you are clear of the condition or that you won't develop the condition between screening appointments. There is no screening test in the world that can guarantee this”

The spokeswoman said the most recent screening reports and reviews all state that our national cancer screening programmes meet international standards, are valuable in improving the health of our population, and that the public can have confidence in them.

She added: “The recent Expert Reference Group reports on interval cancer acknowledged that CervicalCheck is delivered in line with internationally accepted criteria. This criteria includes the consideration of risks, limitations and potential harms, as well as the benefits, of screening. CervicalCheck has a range of quality assurance processes in place, through which we seek to continually improve the screening outcome. In addition, the introduction earlier this year of the HPV screening test will contribute to improving screening outcomes.

“We recognise that any cancer diagnosis is a difficult, emotive and deeply personal issue, and acknowledge the challenges of communicating the information around the limitations of screening in those circumstances. What we hope to achieve in all discussions around interval cancer is to give patients a greater understanding of their diagnosis.”

