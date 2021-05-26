Veteran Irish Independent and Herald journalist Des Mullan has died

Des Mullan, a top journalist with The Herald and Irish Independent across five decades, has died.

Mr Mullan, who died peacefully at his family home in Howth, was at the height of his career, one of the country’s best-known newspaper writers.

He covered the Second Vatican Council 1962-65; the Six Day Arab-Israeli War in 1967; the Biafran famine in Nigeria in 1968; the wrongful imprisonment of Fr Niall O’Brien in the Phillipines1983/84; and the Ethiopian famine in 1984, which inspired the iconic Live Aid concert.

He was for a time deputy to editor, Brian Quinn, and later moved to cover Leinster House for the publication which in those days was officially titled the Evening Herald. He was political correspondent until his retirement in 1996.

Des Mullan, the son of a garda, was born in Skibereen in October 1931, but grew up in Ballinasloe in Co Galway.

In his teens he suffered from tuberculosis and was hospitalised for three years but he campaigned successfully to get new treatments which helped him and many others overcome the disease.

He began in journalism as a local note writer for the Midland Tribune newspaper and then moved on to the Clonmel-based Munster Tribune. Among his duties there was ghost writing a column for War of Independence hero, Dan Breen, who was then a Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary South.

He later worked for the Irish Press Group before moving to Independent Newspapers and he reported for a time from both Limerick and Cork. Mr Mullan is survived by his three sons and three daughters, and their extended families.

His wife, Angela, died in 1996 around the time of his retirement. Des Mullan’s funeral mass will be live-streamed from Howth church next Monday, May 31.