Very happy New Year for one lucky Limerick punter who wins €1m on Lotto

A lucky Limerick punter is seeing the New Year off to a great start after becoming a millionaire after landing the top €1m prize in last night’s National Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

Players are asked to check their tickets as the brand new millionaire played online with the ticket number 6605.

Three players in Cavan, Kilkenny and Louth are also celebrating the first day of 2021 having landed three other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the raffle.

These ticketholders are yet to be found, with ticket number 156201 sold in Tarpey’s SuperValu, Lakelands Retail Park, Dublin Road, Cavan; ticket number 461380 sold in Crehan & McCabe SuperValu in Callan, Co. Kilkenny and ticket number 115438 sold in Central News, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

“We are calling on all our players who purchased a Millionaire Raffle ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve draw, either in-store or online to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

“If you are one of the big winners of the New Year’s Eve draw, sign the back of the winning ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid.”

A total of 6,009 players won prizes between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw.

There were also ten prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 5,800 prizes of €500.

Online Editors