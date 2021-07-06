A Fianna Fáil Senator has admitted that it would be a “stretch” for the party to win the Dublin Bay South by-election.

It comes as a different party colleague criticised comments made by Dublin Bay South candidate Deirdre Conroy in an old blog, calling them “inappropriate”.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said it would “always” be difficult for the party to win a seat in a constituency where a Fine Gael TD resigned.

“It was always going to be a very difficult election for Fianna Fáil in a situation where it was a Fine Gael TD that had actually stood down, in a situation where we have some other very high-profile Oireachtas members,” she told reporters at Leinster House.

“I think it would be a stretch to think that she would actually be in with a chance in actually winning the seat, but we’re very happy with her performance,” she said.

When asked by Independent.ie if the party is acknowledging that it would be difficult for the party to win the seat, Ms O’Loughlin said: “It would be very hard.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne added: “It’s not a natural Fianna Fáil constituency.”

He also described Cllr Conroy as a “nervous speaker”.

“Deirdre doesn’t pretend to be a polished politician,” he said.

“She’s a nervous speaker but that shouldn’t discount somebody from entering in to political life, that’s somebody who is, effectively normal and maybe a bit nervous in public.

“Not every politician is going to be as polished in front of a mic, but at the same time, when they get involved in policy issues, they’re very effective.”

In an old blog entitled ‘Diary of a Dublin Landlady’ in 2013 and 2014, Cllr Conroy recounted her experience in renting out rooms in her house, as well as negative experiences with a Latvian tenant.

After the man moved out, she wrote that she was “especially relieved with my current lodgers, after the Latvian experience, better to stick with what you know if you have to share your house”.

She also wrote that she found out he had applied for Child Benefit for his five-year-old child in Latvia after sorting his rubbish.

When asked if the party stands by the comments made in her blog, Mr Byrne said: “We have always been as a political party, and it’s part of our strength of it, been a republican party, one that is open and that is welcoming to all groups.

“Deirdre indicated that her remarks were humorous. I certainly didn’t consider them necessarily funny. They were written at a particular time. They’re not appropriate remarks.”

