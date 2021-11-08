Verdict due in Kevin Lunney abduction trial today

The Special Criminal Court is due to give its verdict today on the Kevin Lunney abduction trial.

It comes after the verdict in the case was previously postponed.

It is expected that the three-judge panel, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Mr Justice Gerard Griffin and Mr Justice David McHugh, will begin delivering their judgement after 10.30am.

Four men have pleaded not guilty to the false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to businessman Kevin Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan in September 17, 2019.

Mr Lunney (52) was a director with Quinn Industrial Holdings.

The four accused are Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan; and a 40-year-old man who cannot be named by order of the court.

The trial heard how during a two-and-a-half hour incident, Mr Lunney’s leg was broken, bleach was poured on him and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was left on a roadside in Cavan.