TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar challenged his TDs to provide evidence that gardaí or teachers are more at risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 after coming under fire over changes to the vaccination schedule.

Coalition ministers, TDs and senators criticised changes to the vaccination programme that will see people prioritised on the basis of age and not occupation at the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday.

The move has sparked anger among gardaí and teachers who had expected to be vaccinated sooner.





In a significant intervention at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Education Minister Norma Foley said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) must provide “a detailed rationale” for their recommendation to change the vaccination sequence.

Mr Varadkar told Fine Gael colleagues that if they had data that gardaí and teachers are more likely to become seriously ill from the virus they should give it to him and he would present it to NIAC.

He said it would have been better if ministers had got the NIAC advice on changes to the programme earlier so they could have consulted unions, and noted it had leaked as the Cabinet was meeting on Tuesday.

He strongly defended the science behind the changes, insisting there was no way that it could be scientifically shown that a 35-year-old teacher is more at risk of dying than a 55-year-old retail worker.

Mr Varadkar also told the meeting that it was “notable” that no contributor had mentioned retail, meat plant or childcare workers when raising it.

He said there was a reason why people champion gardaí and teachers but not those other workers. He said it was not a good reason and the party needed to be honest about that.

These comments by Mr Varadkar led to accusations from Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan of “very disingenuous answers” on the issue.

In written exchanges over the chat feature during Wednesday’s online meeting, Mr Phelan said that “teachers and gardaí and childcare workers were slated for specific positions on [the] vaccination schedule” and that had now been changed.

Mr Varadkar responded that “list of workers/professions was never defined” and that “assumptions were made and expectations created but that is a different thing”.

But Mr Phelan said those categories knew where they were on the list, and “now we’ve scrapped the list”.

Mr Varadkar asked: “Who told them that they were? Send me the link/statement/or circular. Education was in their (sic) but was very low on the list 13th otr (sic) 14th and they objected to that.”

Mr Phelan responded: “Yep. And we’ve scrapped the list. Answers are tone deaf and there’s an underlying tone about colleagues raising issues with which is utterly unacceptable.”

Earlier in the meeting, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said gardaí were disappointed by the decision and had expected to be prioritised but said she would meet with garda unions to explain the logic.

Former education minister Joe McHugh warned that TDs would face a campaign from teachers over the issue.

Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan said that up to 35 gardaí in one district in his constituency had contracted Covid along with some of their family members and had been left “bitterly disappointed” by the decision.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said the Government had “missed a trick” by not prioritising gardaí.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin heard complaints that vital segments of society - and party support - were being alienated by being told they would not be prioritised as a group for Covid vaccines.

TDs Cathal Crowe, Cormac Devlin and Barry Cowen raised changes to the vaccination roll-out asking for teachers and SNAs to be granted further consideration because of their work and conditions.

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen said he would reluctantly accept the change, but that a timeline for the vaccination programme must now be published.

The Taoiseach told the meeting that the “strong clinical advice” was that age is the key factor in Covid-19 hospitalisations, which justified the change in focus.

He said older teachers and Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) will get the vaccine sooner under the new system, which will allow a faster roll-out.

Mr Martin also said he wants to see non-essential retail and public religious services return, and as soon as possible, agreeing with members over the ‘hurt’ being caused, especially over Easter, by the inability to attend church services.

Mr Martin said he understands the general disappointment at the inability for people to gather in congregations to mark Easter Sunday.

A decision on the return of church services will hopefully be finalised at the end of April, he said, but any further easing of restrictions in April risked a surge in cases which would put the summer at risk.

The Government is following public health advice and trying to strike the right balance and had gone as far as it could in line with the clinical advice, he added.

Another former Agriculture Minister, Dara Calleary, said he welcomed the new outdoor furniture scheme announced today, but called for wet pubs to be included.

“The industry is on its knees and they need support,” he said, calling for the Taoiseach to raise the issue with Tourism Minister Catherine Martin of the Green Party who is piloting the scheme.

Elsewhere at the Fine Gael meeting, Mr Varadkar expressed concerns about how hard the HSE is making it for people to become vaccinators and warned that he did not want hundreds of thousands of vaccines available in April and May and not enough vaccinators “because they couldn’t find their Junior Cert”.

Backbencher Eoghan Murphy called for a greater use of antigen tests including piloting them at sports and arts events. Mr Varadkar said that he believed antigen testing was a “rehash” of the debate on face coverings, but said the Government would expand its use in schools, colleges and workplaces, but said a law would need to be passed to allow mass gatherings for research purposes.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would introduce a green pass or green badge for those who have been vaccinated. He said the vaccine taskforce had advised the Government that the IT system was in place to generate it, but that he was “suspicious” that he HSE would say in a few months that it can’t be done and would continue to raise it verbally and in writing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said a plan to add 43 countries, including the US, France and Germany, to the mandatory hotel quarantine list raised “serious questions” about the capacity of the State’s quarantine facilities to cope.

He said it was hoped a sensible proposal to address the issue could be finalised in the coming days.

Seanad leader Regina Doherty criticised Transport Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan for failing to show concern about the future of international travel saying it was a "slap in the face" to people working in the aviation and tourism sectors and had left them deflated.





