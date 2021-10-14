Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that if everyone was fully vaccinated there would "probably" be 25 people in ICU and 200 Covid patients in hospital, as he pushed for an “extensive booster programme”.

There are currently 70 patients in ICU and 415 patients in hospital.

"There wouldn't be any question about easing restrictions on October 22nd,” Mr Varadkar said in relation to the numbers of people unvaccinated.

"It is a personal choice, but it does have an impact on other people," he said.

Mr Varadkar also said that the case for a “very extensive booster programme” is “stronger than ever” to get spiralling Covid numbers under control.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Varadkar said that Israel was able to reduce its high numbers through such a vaccine booster programme.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is currently expected to make further advice on booster shots in the coming days.

“The vaccine booster programme is now progressing,” the Tánaiste told the Dáil.

“We’re waiting on advice from NIAC and I hope that comes very soon in relation to a wider booster programme because we know from Israel where they had a return of Delta they got that return of Delta back down again and under control through a very extensive booster programme.

“And I think the case for that is stronger than ever,” he said.

He was speaking as Nphet is set to meet early next week to give its advice on the lifting of the remaining restrictions on October 22, a week from Friday.

Government is currently considering extending the use of vaccine passes past this date to allow more sectors of society to reopen.