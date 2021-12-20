Varadkar ‘hopes and expects’ Omicron will not lead to as many hospitalisations as previous variants

The Tánaiste said the government “hopes and expects” that the Omicron variant will not lead to as many hospitalisations and deaths as previous Covid-19 variants.

Leo Varadkar said the most important thing is that people continue to get vaccinated, and he confirmed that it is anticipated that two million people will have received booster doses by the January.

In relation to the new restrictions which have been introduced today, the Tánaiste said he believes they will be sufficient to “weather the Omicron wave”.

“This is a more transmissible strain of the virus so we will see very high case numbers but we’re hoping and expecting that it won’t translate into hospitalisations and ICU admissions and deaths to the extent it did in previous waves,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Varadkar said while it is hoped that the 2,000 Covid-19 hospital admissions which were recorded last year will not be repeated this January, the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means it is likely that a lot of people who are in hospital “may get it, but not be in hospital because of it”.

The Tánaiste confirmed that the government will introduce more restrictions if needed, but it is not anticipated at this time.

“We have no plan to impose more severe restrictions before the new year or after it but as the CMO said we can’t rule it out… As everyone know the virus has surprised us on many occasions and if we have to, we will do whatever it takes to protect human life,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said the current restrictions have been introduced with a view to reducing social contacts by 30pc. He said coupled with other measures such as vaccines, mask wearing and isolating while symptomatic, it “should be enough” to flatten the curve of the latest wave.

As part of the latest public health advice, people who are deemed a close contact of a confirmed Covd-19 case are required to restrict their movements for between five to 10 days depending on their vaccination status.

However, with the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, this has raised concerns for what it could mean for the health service if a large number of frontline staff if either catch the virus or are deemed close contacts.

The Tánaiste said that the health system must function and the HSE has protocols in place which include allowing non-symptomatic close contacts to keep working with daily testing.

“There are protocols that can be put in place to make sure that essential work continues… There’s a national protocol that the HSE has in relation to this. It involves people – if they don’t have symptoms – being allowed come into work even if they are a close contact but doing daily testing.

“That’s been used before and can be used again. Not ideal but we can’t allow health services – ICUs for example, or GP surgeries or other areas of the health service – not to function,” he explained.

Regarding the potential for schools to close in the new year, Mr Varadkar said that is not anticipated and Covid-19 case numbers have already peaked in schools and are now falling.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste defended the government’s handling of the pandemic overall. He said Ireland has the fifth lowest Covid-19 death rate per one million in Europe and people are two and half times more likely to have died from the virus in the Northern Ireland than in the Republic in the last six months.

However, he admitted the restrictions here have been “very tough” and said in future the government may consider introducing periods of greater freedom once the Omicron wave has been “conquered” - in particular during the summer months.

“Very few countries have done better than us but if you take two of them Denmark and Norway, they have had periods of several months where they have had almost no restrictions at all and I think they are potentially models to follow.

“But there’s more to it than that. There’s more testing for example, there’s lots of other things they do well – ventilation and so on and we need to look at those things too,” he added.

