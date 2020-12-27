Varadkar admits vaccine roll-out slower here but promises Ireland will ‘catch up’

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has admitted that Ireland is slower in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine but promised that "we will catch up".

Mr Varadkar also said Covid-19 restrictions should not be eased until vulnerable people and healthcare workers are vaccinated and some of the rules will be in place until at least the summer.

And the Enterprise Minister said that Cabinet will be reviewing the decision to allow non-essential retailers to stay open in the wake of a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation that they should be closed.

HSE boss Paul Reid said this afternoon that the roll-out will now begin on Tuesday, a day earlier than planned.

Questions have been raised about why vaccinations were not due to start until Wednesday, given that the first 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech jab have already arrived in the country.

Dr Rita Doyle, the president of the Medical Council said on Twitter: "Why are we waiting four days to start vaccinations?

"Can anyone give me a logical reason why - and why only 30 in one day? This is an emergency."

Britain and the US have been vaccinating people since earlier in December while some EU countries have begun their roll-out today.

Mr Varadkar was asked why there is a delay in administering the vaccine here during an interview on Newstalk's On the Record with Gavan Reilly show today.

The Fine Gael leader said he isn't 100pc sure why the roll-out wasn't due to start until Wednesday.

He added: "I’m told it just take a couple of days to organise things".

He said while some people could have been vaccinated in the initial days "the authorities thought it was better to start on Wednesday and start it properly."

Mr Varadkar said: "10,000 doses have arrived with roughly 40,000 doses arriving every week from January."

He also said Ireland is part of the EU's system of rolling out the vaccine adding: "I think we probably will start a little bit slower than other countries.

"But we will catch up. I don't see it as a race. I think it's important that we do it right."

Mr Varadkar said he expects the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to be approved next month.

He said the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't require storage at very low temperatures and Ireland has ordered more of this than the Pfizer version which does.

He said the vaccine roll-out here will be accelerated as more vaccines come online "assuming they do but we are we are confident they will".

Mr Varadkar was asked if society was reopened two soon before Christmas

given the need to reintroduce some restrictions like the renewed ban on

inter-county travel.

He said the six-week lockdown that had been in place "didn't work to the extent that we hoped it would… it didn’t get the numbers down" albeit Ireland has lower instances of the virus and mortality rates than many other countries.

Asked about Nphet's recommendation that non-essential retail be closed again, Mr Varadkar said: " We'll review the situation again on the 29th of December when we have a Cabinet meeting and again in the new year."

But he said the reopening of non-essential retail only resulted in a small increase in cases with the hospitality sector accounting for much of the rise.

He said that if "the evidence suggests that closing non-essential retail would only make a small difference in cases, then you have to ask, is it worth all the other consequences".

Mr Varadkar said that schools will reopen as planned in January despite the rise in cases.

He said the current restrictions will be there for "a prolonged period".

"Now we have the vaccine it is being provided to those who need it most - health care workers and the medically vulnerable...

"It makes sense that we should not ease restrictions until we've got to the point where we have all those people vaccinated."

Mr Varadkar said he doesn't think restrictions will be gotten rid of permanently in February or March.

He said he doesn't see the ban on mass gatherings being lifted "until the summer at the earliest".

He also said: "We’ll have to see how effective the vaccine is in terms of reducing cases and reducing mortality."

