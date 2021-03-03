HSE 18,157 doses short of the 100,000 it had committed to delivering last week

The State’s national vaccination plan has come under attack from Government TDs after it emerged key are targets are being missed.

Senior Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs criticised the vaccine roll-out at their parliamentary party meetings.

The criticisms came after the HSE revealed they were 18,157 doses short of the 100,000 it had committed to delivering last week.

Former Fianna Fáil minister Dara Calleary told his party it is hard to have confidence in the HSE to deliver the vaccination programme given the progress to date.

Mr Calleary said he has serious concerns about the programme and the HSE’s ability to manage the system saying progress so far had not been good enough.

He was supported by Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty who raised the case of a 90-year-old in his constituency who has yet to be vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised GPs for their work so far but acknowledged there are issues with the programme and said he discussed the situation with HSE chief executive Paul Reid with a view to resolving the problems.

Mr Martin said he hoped a phoneline will be established for TD queries on the vaccine roll-out. He said supply has been the only issue to date.

Ministers of State Anne Rabbitte and Mary Butler defended the HSE.

At a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, a number of TDs and Senators also criticised the vaccination programme.

Former minister John Paul Phelan said it was not a great start and the HSE had missed its target of administering 100,000 vaccines last week.

Senator Regina Doherty said there were two GPs in her town who had not received vaccines and that the over-85s were getting anxious, including her own father. She questioned why so many vaccines were held back last week.

Senator Seán Kyne said there were situations where people who had been hospitalised were not able to get vaccinated because they are in hospital even though they are in their 80s.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said he had two GPs in Drogheda who had not received vaccine supplies but he had managed to sort the issue through his contacts in the HSE.

Mr Varadkar said the cohort of people over 85 should nearly all be vaccinated by Sunday.

In a statement after the meeting, Fine Gael chairman Richard Bruton reported that Mr Varadkar said he still expects more than 80pc of people will be offered their first dose by the end of June and thinks the target of vaccinating most of the population by September can be met.

“The meeting heard, if approved by the European Medicines Agency on March 11, the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be in deployed in the country in April,” Mr Bruton said.

“Regarding recent vaccine targets not being met, the Fine Gael leader said this was outside of the Government’s control as it was down to an AstraZeneca order not being met. He said this will happen from time to time but targets will be exceeded in other weeks,” he added.

Separately, sources at the Fine Gael meeting said there was strong criticism of Bank of Ireland’s announcement this week that it was closing 103 branches.

Mr Varadkar said he was taken aback by the number of closures, but suggested the government response should be to take some of the buildings owned by the bank into the hands of state agencies for digital hubs and office space, noting they were typically landmark buildings in a town.

At the Fianna Fáil meeting, Minister of State Niall Collins said students are losing out on university places because they cannot get passports due to the services being reduced due to Covid-19.

Dublin South West TD John Lahart claimed up to 20pc of An Bord Pleanala decisions are going to judicial review. He said planning decisions are being made by judges which means only the rich can access the system.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien responded by acknowledging there are problems with the planning system.

Wexford based senator Malcolm Byrne called for the voting age in local and European elections to be reduced to 16 as part of a plan to tackle extremism. He said young people will become more political aware if they are given the vote.

Mr Martin welcomed the proposal and said there should be more supports for young people after the pandemic. He said young people have been among the hardest hit by the Covid crisis and said a range of supports are being considered by the Government.

