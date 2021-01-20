Vaccine queue-jumpers should be sanctioned, Fine Gael meeting told​​​​​​​

PEOPLE who jump the queue to get Covid-19 vaccines as well as those who facilitate the practice should be sanctioned, a private Fine Gael meeting has heard.

A parliamentary party meeting heard calls for a crackdown in the wake of controversy over instances of hospitals using leftover vaccines on non-frontline staff, some of whom are still awaiting vaccination. In one instance, the Coombe Hospital gave 16 vaccines to family of staff members.

It comes as the HSE has issued updated guidance on sequencing to vaccination centres urging them to consider creating standby lists of people aged 70 as well as other non-frontline healthcare workers, who are available at short notice and randomly selected, who could be vaccinated if there are leftover doses that are about to expire.

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Dublin Bay South TD Eoghan Murphy said there needed to be sanctions for improper administration of the vaccine.

The former housing warned there would be a “proliferation” in more examples of abuse - if there hasn’t already been - once the vaccine is more widely rolled-out and being administered by GPs and pharmacists.

Mr Murphy was said to be concerned with people in leadership positions abusing that position to the benefit of friends and family, but did not raise the prospect of sanctioning queue-jumpers.

However, OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan said there had been queue jumping with no repercussions for those who jumped the queue or those who facilitated it. He said that if this continued it would be a “very big problem” and that people would blame the Government and not the HSE.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn said he agreed with calls for sanctions on people who jump the queue and those that facilitate it.

Others cautioned against sanctions, however, including former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald, who criticised the ongoing communication and leadership issues around the vaccination programme.

The meeting heard calls from Senator Martin Conway to have predicted grades replace this year’s Leaving Cert exam. While there was some support for the proposal, party chair Richard Bruton, a former education minister, said it should be possible to conduct the exams safely in June given the vaccine rollout.

A number of parliamentary members criticised the language in the recently-published Mother and Babies Home report, including Mr Conway and his Seanad colleague Jerry Buttimer who described it as “callous”. There were calls for Roderic O’Gorman to address the party on the report, while Mr Coveney acknowledged some of the language in the report was far from sensitive.

Mr Buttimer, who was readmitted to the parliamentary party last week following his suspension over Golfgate, criticised Government communications as “all over the place”, name-checking the vaccination programme, Mother and Baby Homes and the controversy over the salary increase for the new Department of Health secretary general.

He called for John Concannon, the former head of the now-defunct Strategic Communications Unit, to be rehired by the Government.

