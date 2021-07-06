Vaccine passes which will be used for indoor hospitality will have the “potential” to be used for cultural events and festivals like Electric Picnic, according to Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

The hospitality sector and Government officials will continue negotiations on Thursday about how a vaccine pass can be implemented to facilitate indoor dining.

Cabinet Ministers are then expected to consider proposals next Tuesday.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also said he expects “teething problems” with the rollout of the passes.

Minister Martin said that once the details of such a pass are ironed out, she sees “potential” for it to be used for festivals like Electric Picnic and other cultural events.

Read More

“The immediate priority is to get indoor hospitality reopen, but I do see the potential there, whatever we get working for our indoor hospitality may have the potential to be applied to the arts, to music and to entertainment,” she said.

“As Minister for Tourism, I have an eye on the immediate but as the Minister for Arts, I see the potential.”

However, she added that indoor hospitality is being prioritised and that she will consider how the pass can be used in other sectors afterwards.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan also confirmed that the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC) which will facilitate international travel from July 19 will begin to be issued from next week.

He said that they will be issued by email and by post by July 19.

He said 91,000 people flew out of Dublin Airport last week, which he considers to be low levels of travel.

The Minister added that he does not expect a big jump in numbers once international travel resumes.

“Even when we open up, it’s not likely that we’ll see a massive expansion.”

Earlier today, the Tánaiste said people will begin receiving the DCC via email or by post in the next week or two and this will allow people travel within Europe and regain entry into Ireland without having to quarantine.

Ireland is set to resume non-essential international travel on July 19, with those fully vaccinated or having been infected with Covid-19 in the last nine months entitled to receive the pass.

“There will be teething problems. I’m sure there are going to be people who don’t get their certs on time so we’re going to have a call centre in place to help people if that happens,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It’s very possible that there will be some delays in the airports initially so I would give people two bits of advice. If you’re flying; give yourself plenty of time as there may be delays. Secondly, if you’re going abroad - you need to know two sets of rules.

“It’s just the rules to get back into this country but also the rules of the country you are going to. A lot of people think they need a PCR test to leave the country, they probably don’t but you may need one to return. I would say to people to do your planning and have all the info you need before you go,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar admitted those with a negative PCR test within 72 hours will be admitted to Ireland, even if they aren’t vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, which is European law under the travel agreement.

But the Tánaiste said the public health advice on this was clear that those who are unvaccinated or aren’t recovered from Covid-19 should avoid international travel.

Mr Varakdar said there has been “good engagement” with the hospitality industry when it came to resuming indoor dining but added that he “couldn’t be certain” the necessary plans will be implemented in time for July 19.

“We’re working on a number of options at the moment and we’re hoping to bring proposals to cabinet on it this day next week”.

The Tánaiste said using testing as a way to permit unvaccinated people to dine indoors is “in the mix” but conceded there were “difficulties with it”.

“We wouldn’t have the capacity to provide tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of PCR tests so people go to a restaurant or a pub. We just don’t have that capacity in the system.

“Antigen tests are certainly a little more controversial but no test is as good as a vaccine,” Mr Varadkar said.