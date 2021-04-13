Vaccine hesitancy will become a ‘major issue’ in vaccine rollout - Alan Kelly

Vaccine hesitancy, particularly in relation to the AstraZeneca jab, will now become a “major issue” in vaccine rollout, according to Labour leader Alan Kelly.

Politicians are “inundated” with people who now have vaccine hesitancy over changed AstraZeneca guidance, according to Mr Kelly.

The party leader said that the Taoiseach or Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly need to come out today and say if the current target of having eight in ten adults vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of June will be still met.

“My phone has been hopping since last night in relation to hesitancy.

“All public reps have been inundated with people saying they will not take it. This is deeply concerning,” he said.

“It is deeply worrying but also understandable, given the decision that was made by NIAC yesterday.”

He said that vaccine hesitancy will now become a “major issue” in the rollout of the vaccine, especially in relation to the AstraZeneca jab, as a result of the NIAC decision.

Mr Kelly said that he wants to know what consideration was given by NIAC in relation to coronavirus and blood clots, but also that of vaccine hesitancy, before it revised its guidance yesterday.

He said that while he would advise “anybody” to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, and that he would take it himself, concerns from the public surrounding the jab now are worrying.

He called on the Taoiseach or Minister Donnelly to tell the public if vaccine targets will still be met by June.

“The vacuum that’s being created now, at political level - we haven’t heard from any Government Minister, bar Simon Harris,” said Mr Kelly.

“The vacuum is not helpful,” he said.

However, he does not believe that there should be a choice in vaccine for people who may be hesitant to receive the AstraZeneca jab.

