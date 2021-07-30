Vaccination is leading us to a ‘turning point’ in the pandemic, says Dr Tony Holohan as 1,501 new Covid cases confirmed

Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups “is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic,” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

He was speaking as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was today notified of 1,501 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Some 169 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in intensive care units.

Dr Holohan said: “This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose.

“If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic.

"If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said: "If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland."