Utilities regulation commission paid out €215,000 in bonuses as deficit was €702,000

The agency that regulates Irish Water splashed out €215,706 in bonuses to staff in 2019.

That is according to the latest annual report for the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) which details the bonus payments to staff.

The bonus payments paid out were a slight decrease on the €224,818 paid out in bonuses in 2018.

Over the past 12 years the CRU has paid out €2.7m in such bonuses to staff.

The CRU paid bonuses as its deficit for 2019 narrowed by 25pc to €702,000.

A note attached to the accounts concerning the bonus payments said the performance related remuneration scheme has been approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The note said the chairperson, members of the commission and the directors do not receive any performance related payments.

The CRU is responsible for setting prices for semi-state companies such as Bord Gais and Irish Water.

Numbers employed by the utility regulator increased from 96 to 102 in 2019 and staff costs totalled €7.63m.

Numbers earning more than €100,000 at the CRU in 2019 totalled 12 with chairperson, Paul McGowan the top earner at €181,000.

Commissioner, Aoife MacEvilly received €157,000.

Key management personnel, including the commissioners, shared pay of €1m in 2019.

The CRU’s annual revenues increased from €14.89m to €15.2m with the bulk of revenues.

Almost half of its revenues at €7.3m came from its activities in the electricity sector with water generating another €2.43m.

The CRU in 2019 paid out €3.9m in professional fees concerning its work across all sectors.

The CRU's judicial review costs increased sharply from €27,000 to €364,000.

CRU's costs are not paid for directly by the taxpayer, but are funded by a levy on "industry participants”.

