US vet warns time running out to save Afghan allies from Taliban vengeance

AN IRISH-based US veteran battling to save an Afghan interpreter who he served alongside has expressed deep frustration at the stance of the US, Irish and European Governments towards those fleeing from the Taliban.

Irish-American Phil Nannery (34) had formally appealed to the US Government to observe the "debt of honour" owed to those Afghans who risked their lives to help the Allied mission in Afghanistan since 2001 - and appealed to the Irish, UK and European Governments to do whatever they can to help.

Incredibly, Phil has now managed to make daily contact with the Afghan interpreter he served alongside thanks to social media.

The man - only known by his nickname 'Rocky' for safety reasons - is a father of three and now desperate to escape Taliban retaliation.

He is living in hiding having sent his family to the safety of the Afghan countryside.

Despite having served alongside US troops in a forward operations base, Rocky and his family were left stranded in Afghanistan when the Taliban overran the country.

"His Special Immigrant Visa to the US is still pending," Phil said.

"Likewise, none of the official channels here in Ireland have been any help."

Phil said that, with every passing day, he fears for the safety of Rocky and his family.

Reports have filtered out of Afghanistan of Taliban groups systematically hunting down former members of the Afghan military and Government agencies who served alongside the US-led Coalition.

"The past month has been a very emotionally taxing time. I speak to Rocky every day. I have found out that another interpreter on our base made it out of the city and into Panjshir. (Rocky) hasn't heard from (him) for some time so we can only hope he isn't dead."

"Another interpreter was alive a few months ago and while Rocky knows the neighborhood he lives in, he hasn't been able to get out that way to check on him."

"Rocky has sent his family to the countryside and now sleeps with a shotgun under his bed. He is using an alias when he ventures out to buy food."

Phil said his fear is that he will lose contact with Rocky - so he is desperate to help his friend before it is too late.

He said he is deeply frustrated at the slow pace of aid being provided for Afghans who worked with the Coalition but who are stranded in the country.

Ireland has vowed to accept almost 200 Afghan refugees - and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney indicated Ireland hopes to accept far more with the emphasis on those threatened by the Taliban including women, human rights workers and interpreters.

Phil, who is based in Cork, admitted it was very emotional to realise that men he called friends are now living in daily fear of brutal Taliban vengeance.

The Irish-American served in the US National Guard from 2007 to 2013 and completed tours as an infantryman in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, he befriended the Afghan interpreter nicknamed 'Rocky'.

"Almost all of the interpreters there had loved ones killed by the Taliban," Phil said.

"They risked their lives to serve alongside us. They were incredibly brave and went through the same daily dangers that we did."

Rocky became close to the US troops because of his love of American culture and music.

Now in his 30s, Rocky was desperate since 2018 to get his wife and children out of Afghanistan as he feared the growing strength of the Taliban.

"My mission now is to help Rocky get to safety. I don't care which country he goes to - so long as he, his wife and three children are safe and out of the reach of the Taliban."

Phil said he would ideally like Rocky to be offered refugee status in Ireland or the US.

"That is why I am appealing to the Irish Government and the authorities in the US and UK to do something to help these people - they risked their lives for us and I believe we owe them a debt of honour. We just cannot stand by and leave them to the mercy of the Taliban."

Phil was brought up in Virginia in the US but his family hail from Roscommon and Galway.

He regularly holidayed in Ireland as a youngster before joining the US Army National Guard in 2007.

After a 2009 tour in Iraq, he was sent to Afghanistan in 2011-2012 as an infantryman.

Phil served alongside a 100 man team at a remote Afghan firebase - made up of 20 US special forces personnel, 10 US Army National Guard troops and 70 Australian soldiers.

"I signed a letter for him three years ago to the US State Department supporting his plea to be allowed to bring his family out of Afghanistan."

"But it was caught up in red tape hell for the past three years. Rocky now has a big target sign hanging over his head because of what he did for the Allied mission."