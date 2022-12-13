US talk show host David Letterman visits famous Dublin fish shop

American talk show host and comedian David Letterman was spotted out and about in Dublin on Tuesday.

The writer and producer paid a visit to Cavistons in Glasthule and spent some time chatting with the owner Peter.

The 75-year-old hosted late night TV talk shows for 33 years, beginning with the 1982 debut of Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and ending with the 2015 broadcast of the Late Show with David Letterman on CBS.

Mark Caviston said his father Peter was “delighted” to meet the TV legend. Cavistons famous fish shop has been in business for 75 years.

The family opened a new restaurant in September which is part of the Cavistons Food Emporium.

Mark Caviston said Letterman was in the local area and bought some oysters and cheese.

“We had a bit of fun with him this morning, he’s a very nice man. He just landed out of the blue, sometimes you just don’t know who could come through the door, we heard about an hour before, so we got a bit of notice,” Mark laughed.

“It was nice to see him, we grew up for years watching his show, you never think that these chaps will be out in Glasthule. I think he was touring the area, so he just popped in.

“Through the years we’ve been very lucky with famous faces coming through the door.”

He said Letterman’s visit offered a welcome break as the store manages its busiest time of year.

“It’s the busiest time of year now so we weren’t expecting it, we were making hampers in one room and then all of a sudden David Letterman came in,” Mark said.

“It’s all go at the moment between turkeys and hampers, Christmas is so busy it’s great, but this was just a nice bit of fun at the busiest time of year.”