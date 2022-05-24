US shortage of baby formula hitting golf’s elite hard, as Shane Lowry’s 30 shop search proves fruitless

Despite searching in 30 US pharmacies for baby formula for his daughter Ivy, Irish golfer Shane Lowry was left empty-handed.

Lowry, his wife Wendy and their first daughter Irish (5) welcomed Ivy into their family in September last year.

The Offaly native, who spends most of his time in the US, has shared a posted on Instagram detailing his struggle to find baby formula, which is currently almost impossible to find in America.

Despite searching in Publix, Walgreens and CVS outlets, the former British Open Champion’s search proved fruitless.

“25 publix, 10 Walgreens, 5 CVS and still no formula,” he wrote on a picture of empty shelves.

It comes as a military plane carrying enough infant formula for more than half-a-million baby bottles arrived in Indianapolis in the US on Sunday.

The shipment was the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough formula to feed their children.

US president Joe Biden authorised the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed Operation Fly Formula, because no commercial flights were available.

A military plane carrying enough infant formula for more than half-a-million baby bottles arrived in Indianapolis in the US on Sunday.

The shipment was the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough formula to feed their children.

US president Joe Biden authorised the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed Operation Fly Formula, because no commercial flights were available.

The flights are intended to provide “some incremental relief in the coming days” as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Sunday.

Mr Deese told CNN that Sunday’s flight brought 15pc of the speciality medical-grade formula needed in the US, and because of various actions by the government, people should see “more formula in stores starting as early as this week”.

He said in the longer-term, the US needed more formula providers “so that no individual company has this much control over supply chains”.

The Biden administration has struggled to address the nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties.

The crisis follows the closure of the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

The White House has said 132 pallets of Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula were due to leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the US. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula were expected to arrive in the coming days.

Altogether, about 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, were expected to arrive this week.

Nestle said it had worked “around the clock” over the last few months to address the formula shortage and help meet demand.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.