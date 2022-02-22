US rock singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57 at his home in Killarney, Co Kerry

US rock singer Mark Lanegan, who made his home in Ireland in 2020, has died.

Lanegan was a cult figure in the music scene with a large following, having worked with international acts like the Queens of the Stone Age.

The 57-year-old lived in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The musician first became prominent as the lead singer for Screaming Trees, and he has also been a member of The Gutter Twins.

A statement on his Twitter account this evening read: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.”

“A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.

"No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Irish writer Sinéad Gleeson paid tribute to the singer online, she said: “Such dreadful news. Huge condolences to Shelley and Mark's family and friends.”

American musician Mark Morton, who is the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Lamb of God, said Lanegan was “absolutely brilliant”.

He said: “I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did. He was absolutely brilliant. Godspeed my friend.”

In 2020, Lanegan published his memoir Sing Backwards and Weep. The book detailed his battle with drug addiction, his time with the Trees and his friendships with artists at the time, including Cobain and Courtney Love.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.