US Republicans capture Virginia governorship, dealing setback to Biden

US Republicans won the Virginia governor's election and were within striking distance in New Jersey on Wednesday, a warning that President Joe Biden's Democrats are in trouble heading into next year's congressional elections.

Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who surged in the polls in the Virginia campaign's final weeks, beat Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe, CNN and NBC projected.

Youngkin declared victory in a speech before ebullient supporters, while McAuliffe did not publicly concede.

Having never held elected office, Youngkin sold himself as a political outsider while seeking to rally suburban voters around hot-button issues such as how to handle the discussion of racism in schools and COVID-19 mask mandates.

In New Jersey's closer-than-expected governor race, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli and incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy were locked in a virtual draw, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 1 million. Democrats clung to hope because more votes were due to be counted in their strongholds.

The results in two states that Biden won easily last year over Donald Trump represent a dire sign for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms, which will decide control of the US Congress and with it, the future of Biden's policy agenda.

Polls leading up to Election Day showed that Youngkin closed the gap with McAuliffe by appealing to independent voters - a group alienated in 2020 by Trump's style of politics but more drawn to Youngkin's congenial manner - despite McAuliffe's attempts to link Youngkin to the former president.

"Comparing him to President Trump really didn't resonate with me," Jacob McMinn, a program manager at a defense contractor, said after casting his vote for the Republican in Fairfax, just outside Washington.

White women voters, who favored Biden over Trump by one point in 2020, preferred Youngkin by 57pc to 43pc over McAuliffe, according to NBC's exit polls.

Trump sought to claim credit for Youngkin's victory.

"I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning," he said in one of three statements about the race on Tuesday.

Youngkin, speaking in Chantilly, Virginia, early on Wednesday, called his victory "a defining moment."

"Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth," he told the cheering crowd. "And friends, we are going to start that transformation on Day 1."

Youngkin will succeed Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Under Virginia state law, governors cannot serve consecutive terms. McAuliffe, 64, served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

The Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and state attorney general were also leading their races in Virginia, while Democrats were in a tough fight to keep control of the state House of Delegates after several Republican wins. The state Senate, which Democrats control, did not have a vote.



