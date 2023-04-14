US President Joe Biden’s Irish itinerary for today: a visit to Knock Shrine and address in Ballina

Preparations of St. Muredach's Cathedral ahead of the visit of Joe Biden in Ballina. Picture: Gerry Mooney

US President Joe Biden’s historic trip to Ireland will conclude today as he makes his way to his ancestral home in Co Mayo.

Mr Biden will land at Ireland West Airport Knock via Air Force One around lunchtime to kick start a series of engagements throughout the day.

From there, the US President and his entourage will travel to Knock Shrine, where Mr Biden will visit the pilgrimage centre and take some time for private prayer.

He will be welcomed by Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector of Knock Shrine and Mr John Conroy, manager of Knock Shrine.

During this private visit, he will have the opportunity to learn more about the unique story of Knock while also taking some time for private prayer.

The next scheduled stop is at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre, where he will explore further the story of his Blewitt ancestors.

Mr Biden’s great-great-great Grandfather Edward Blewitt left Ballina for Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the 1850s.

He is then scheduled to meet with his local cousins, before he delivers a speech in front of an estimated 20,000 people in Ballina this evening.

His address, in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral, has an added layer of significance as Edward Blewitt is recorded as supplying over 25,000 bricks for the construction of the church in the 1820s.

Gates for the event open at 5.30pm, with the official programme commencing at 7pm. The outdoor event is free and open to the public and anyone wishing to attend must register online.

It will follow an evening of live music on the banks of the River Moy, with performances from The Chieftans, The Coronas and The Academic ahead of Biden's speech.

Mr Biden’s address is expected at around 9pm.

Afterwards, he is expected to take some time to visit the interior of the Cathedral.

He will then make his way back to Ireland West Airport Knock tonight where the visit will officially conclude with a departure ceremony attended by members of the Government.

Mr Biden will then fly back to Dublin where he is expected to depart Irish soil around midnight tonight.