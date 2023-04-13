US President Joe Biden’s Irish itinerary for today: a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin and address to the Oireachtas

US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth

US President Joe Biden will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning to meet with President Michael D Higgins as part of a historic four-day trip to Ireland.

Mr Biden landed in Belfast on Tuesday night and arrived in Dublin on Air Force One yesterday.

He was greeted on the tarmac at Dublin Airport by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During his trip the president will also meet some distant cousins in Co Mayo.

He is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Varadkar later today at Farmleigh House, before making a joint address to the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon.

Firstly, he with meet with President Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning and plant an oak tree.

He will also ring the Peace Bell, which was erected in 2008 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Among those attending will be Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.

The Irish delegation will also include Secretary General to President Higgins Orla O'Hanrahan, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr Biden will also be introduced to some members of civil society including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Ibec and the National Women's Council.

Guests of President Higgins will also include former Ireland footballer Paul McGrath.

Afterwards, Mr Biden will travel across the Phoenix Park for the meeting with Mr Varadkar at Farmleigh House where the Northern Ireland peace process and economic ties between Ireland and the US will be the priority.

It is expected the two leaders will discuss the importance of the Good Friday Agreement ahead of the 25th anniversary, as well as the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive.

They are also expected to talk about the war in Ukraine as well as other EU issues.

This afternoon, President Biden will address a joint sitting of the Oireachtas - becoming the fourth US president to do so after John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The day will end with a banquet dinner in honour of President Biden at Dublin Castle.

Yesterday, Mr Biden toured Carlingford, Co Louth, where some of his ancestors on his mother’s side hailed from.

He was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and the Carlingford Pipe Band welcomed them at the entrance of historic 12th century Carlingford Castle, the last landmark that Owen Finnegan, President Biden’s maternal great great grandfather, saw as he departed for New York.

President Biden will depart Dublin Airport on Friday afternoon for Ireland West Airport.

Mr Biden is set to give a public address at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.