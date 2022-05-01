US President Joe Biden shares open letter with the people of Mayo

US President Joe Biden has shared an open letter with the people of Mayo to mark the annual day in celebration of the county.

‘Mayo Day’ took place yesterday with a variety of events held to celebrate both the people living at home and the diaspora abroad.

The US President has routes that trace back to Ballina and over the weekend expressed his pride in his Mayo ancestry.

In the open letter Mr Biden said: “Céad míle fáilte to all those celebrating Mayo Day.

“The places we’re from and the places that shape us, climb into our hearts, and never leave us.

"My great-grandfather Edward Francis Blewitt traced his roots to Ballina in County Mayo, from where his family boarded a ship 165 years ago, bound for the promise of America.

"He instilled in his family - including my mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden - a deep overwhelming pride in his heritage. It is a pride I carry with me to this day and a pride that I know I share with the many people of County Mayo.”

He said Mayo offers its family much to take pride in.

“From the cliffs of Downpatrick Head in the Wild Atlantic to the view of Clew Bay atop the Croagh Patrick, the beauty of County Mayo is only rivalled by the generosity and goodness of its people - a goodness I felt when I visited a few years ago and reconnected with my Irish family,” he said

“The heart and spirit from Castlebar to Westport to Crossmolina and all the towns in between make us who we are. And they are a reminder that we are all connected by where we call home.

“Being Irish - as my mother always told me - is about family, faith, and the conviction that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. As we celebrate Mayo Day, may we continue to take pride in all the ways that County Mayo has shaped us," the US President added

This weekend’s Mayo Day was the eighth year it was celebrated and it’s first with events since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It saw the ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ festival in Castlebar with a wide range of activities and events taking place with other events held across the county.

Cllr Michael Smyth, the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, said: "Mayo Day is a celebration of the 'Spirit of Mayo’ in communities worldwide, an acknowledgement of all that is great about our county and its people, a day in the year that Mayo people can claim for themselves,"