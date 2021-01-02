US politician's praise for Bobby Storey prompts backlash

A group representing innocent victims of terrorism has invited a prominent Irish-American politician to meet people who have suffered at the hands of the IRA.

The invitation from Innocent Victims United (IVU) came after Pennsylvania Democrat representative Kevin J Boyle posted a message on social media praising late IRA man Bobby Storey.

Mr Boyle, who sits in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, tweeted: "In 2020 we saw the passing of an Irish patriot for the ages.

"Born in 1956 into a state of systematic British and Unionist oppression, Bobby Storey dedicated his life to fighting that injustice.

"While Bobby left before his time, his cause of a free and united Ireland is coming."

IVU spokesman Kenny Donaldson said on Friday night: "Innocent victims and survivors of the Provisional IRA are horrified by the contents of this tweet."

He said the US politician's remarks displayed "gross ignorance of the realities of how Bobby Storey lived his life".

"We challenge and invite Mr Boyle to meet with victims of the Provisional IRA," he added.

"We also demand that new President Joe Biden would state his Government's position on these matters.

"Is the new Democrat-led government going to stand by and allow one of its representatives to voice such dangerous and insensitive views, or are they going to stand by the principles of democracy for which their party claims its name?"

Unionists also hit out at Mr Boyle's praise for the IRA veteran, whose funeral in June sparked a police investigation over alleged breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

It is understood a file on its probe has been passed by the PSNI to the Public Prosecution Service.

DUP Policing Board member Mervyn Storey described Mr Boyle's remarks as "grotesquely insensitive and tone deaf to the needs of victims".

"Kevin Boyle should be conscious of the atrocities the IRA carried out," the MLA said.

"While he is very quick to eulogise Bobby Storey, there is not much consideration for the victims the IRA left in their wake.

"There is a job of work for victims, and indeed elected representatives, to engage with people on Capitol Hill and educate them."

North Down Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers said Mr Boyle should reach out to others on Northern Ireland's history.

"Kevin Boyle clearly does not have much understanding of Northern Ireland," he said.

"He would do well to contact his fellow American, Senator George Mitchell, who would be ideally placed to explain to him the Belfast Agreement and concepts like mutual respect and the principle of consent.

"The thousands of victims of IRA violence would also be able to assist in providing Kevin Boyle with some knowledge he is clearly lacking in his understanding of the reality of terrorism."

Mr Boyle could not be reached for comment on Friday night.

Online Editors