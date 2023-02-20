US police fear fatal shooting of Irish bishop was deliberate attack

The scene near the home of Bishop David O'Connell in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles. Photo: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

AN Irish-born bishop shot dead in his California home is now feared to have been the victim of a deliberate rather than a random attack.

The revelation came as Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles David O'Connell (69), who was born in Cork, was hailed as "one of the most beautiful angels of the City of Angels".

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is treating the death of Bishop O'Connell on Saturday as murder.

The cleric, who was from Glanmire in Co Cork but who was educated at All Hallows in Dublin, died after suffering a single gunshot wound to his upper torso at his home on Janlu Avenue in the Hacienda Heights area of southern Los Angeles.

Armed police raced to the property after receiving an emergency call around 1pm on Saturday.

Bishop O'Connell was found critically injured inside his home and bleeding heavily from a chest wound.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help him, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to hospital.

LA County Sheriff Deputy Lizette Falcon said police inquiries are ongoing as detectives refused to comment on the precise circumstances of the fatal shooting.

A number of theories are now being examined by police including that Bishop O'Connell may have disturbed an ongoing burglary at his home.

However, police are also investigating if he may have been deliberately targeted, possibly by gangland figures annoyed by his work to help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable migrants.

Several Los Angeles media outlets reported that the shooting is no longer considered by police to have been a random act.

Bishop O'Connell was renowned for his involvement in poor and migrant areas - many of which are plagued by gang-related violence - and locals stressed the cleric was deeply loved by parishioners for his good works.

He had worked tirelessly to protect vulnerable migrants from Central and South America from exploitation by notorious Los Angeles gangs linked to the drugs and sex industries.

The cleric sprang to prominence in Los Angeles after his work to calm racial tensions after the 1992 LA riots which erupted following the police beating of African-American motorist Rodney King.

That work earned the priest, who has been involved in diocesan work in California since 1979, the nickname 'The Peacemaker'.

Police are now trying to trace all vehicle movements in the area and have appealed for information to help trace the individual involved in the shooting.

A full forensic examination has also been conducted at the scene.

Hundreds gathered yesterday outside Bishop O'Connell's home to pray for him, many leaving flowers and candles to create a small shrine.

The cleric was fondly known locally as "Bishop Dave".

Former Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said it was tragic that a man who devoted his life to peace and understanding should die in such violent circumstances.

"I am so deeply saddened by the death of longtime peacemaker and fighter for justice, Bishop David O'Connell," he said.

"He was a friend of many years and part of a prayer group that I participated in throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This city has lost one of its most beautiful angels."

Tributes were also paid to Bishop O'Connell in his native Cork where he was a regular visitor and had many family and friends.

Musician Greg Daly of the group, Mason's Apron, said Bishop O'Connell was deeply proud of his Irish roots. The group performed for the bishop and a group of Los Angeles parishioners during a visit to Ireland in 2019.

Bishop of Cork Dr Fintan Gavin said: "Bishop David worked tirelessly for peace and harmony in communities - may he now rest in the peace of the Lord.”

The Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez said the entire diocese was in shock at the tragedy.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," he said.

"He was also a good friend and I will miss him greatly."

While ordained in Ireland, Bishop O'Connell had spent virtually his entire ministry in the US.

He worked in several parishes within the Diocese of Los Angeles before being made an Auxiliary Bishop by Pope Francis in 2015.

Bishop O'Connell also served at the Episcopal Vicar for the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.