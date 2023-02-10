US judge reserves ruling on bid by Tom and Molly Martens to have their retrial for murder transferred

A US judge reserved his ruling on a bid by Tom and Molly Martens to have their retrial for the murder of an Irish father of two transferred to another part of North Carolina after they claimed unprecedented publicity over the 2015 killing now threatened their right to a fair trial.

A North Carolina hearing was told by defence lawyers that the father and daughter were targeted by a hugely successful social media campaign over the killing of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39) which had now "infected" the potential jury pool in Davidson County and left the duo the focus of "hatred and prejudice from many citizens".

Mr Corbett was beaten to death on August 2 2015 in the bedroom of his luxury North Carolina home with a metal baseball bat and a concrete brick by his American-born second wife and his father-in-law, a retired FBI agent, in an attack his family are adamant was sparked by a row over control of his two young children, Jack and Sarah.

Tom (72) and Molly (38) Martens insisted they acted in self defence though both were found totally uninjured at the scene by police.

Defence lawyers have now appealed to Judge David Hall to transfer the retrial hearing to Forsyth County where the major city of Winston-Salem is located.

Mr Martens' lawyer Jay Vannoy told the pretrial hearing "the Irish" were behind the social media campaign.

"I will say that the Irish who started this campaign did a fabulous job," he said.

"They controlled the narrative...that Molly Corbett and Tom Martens were these murderers."

The hearing was told that, on a Facebook site entitled 'Jason's Journey', some residents of Davidson County - where the original 2017 trial took place - posted a series of vile messages about the Martens.

These included such comments as: "Tom will die in prison"; "Rot in hell murderers"; "Hang them and give them the death penalty they gave Jason"; "Gold-digger Molly"; "Beat Molly"; Evil, vile - they deserve to rot in Hell"; "Hate crime"; "I hope they burn in Hell - they don't deserve anything better than Hell."

Defence lawyers Jay Vannoy, Jones Byrd and Douglas Kingsberry said their clients feared they could no longer receive an impartial trial in Davidson County.

"It shows the publicity campaign where these people were infected...it was us against them," Mr Vannoy said.

The second degree murder verdicts intensified the social media campaign against the Martens.

"Support for the Corbett family...was intensified - hatred and prejudice against Molly Corbett and Tom Martens intensified."

The court was also told that the husband of one trial witness felt so intimidated by the atmosphere in Davidson County surrounding the case that he bought a gun.

Defence lawyers also noted comments by two of the 2017 trial jurors as evidence the judge's strict instructions had been ignored.

"We should not let history repeat itself," Mr Vannoy said as he warned Davidson County had "forfeited" the right to hold the retrial.

The prosecution team led by Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin opposed the retrial transfer - and dismissed defence lawyers' arguments that a Davidson County hearing would be "a circus" for jurors and trial witnesses.

"There is no circus - there is a flea circus," Mr Martin said.

Prosecutors also said that inflammatory comments on social media about Tom and Molly Martens had been "cherry-picked" by the defence team.

Mr Martin said such comments were only from "a small group of busy-bodies, chitter-chatters and gossips...this is not a new phenomenon."

The prosecution submitted affidavits from a group of veteran Davidson County lawyers who said publicity over the case had died down and there was no impediment to the hearing proceeding there.

Judge Hall admitted he was "troubled" by the sheer scale of publicity the case has attracted and its impact on potential jurors for the scheduled retrial next June.

Defence lawyers said their issue was with the social media campaign and Internet postings - and that the news media had reported on the matter fairly and impartially.

Judge Hall heard extensive arguments from the defence teams and prosecutors about the logistics of the retrial over the death of Mr Corbett which is scheduled to commence on June 26 next.

The hearing was staged at Forsyth County Superior Court in Winston-Salem and was attended by Mr Corbett's daughter, Sarah, his sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and his brother-in-law Dave Lynch.

Father and daughter, Tom and Molly Martens were also in attendance with family members.

Mr Martens wore a grey check suit while Ms Martens wore a navy blue suit coat.

The Martens and Corbett-Lynch families sat on opposite sides of the courtroom.

A strict gag order imposed by Judge Hall meant that no parties to the case are allowed to comment without his express approval.

Tracey Corbett-Lynch and her family attended the hearing in a public show of support for Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank who led the successful 2017 prosecution of the Martens for Mr Corbett's second degree murder.

Judge Hall warned that the legal requirement for any trial transfer was exceptionally high.

"I have never seen coverage and public reaction to the extent that I have observed in this case," he said.

Judge Hall said he was aware of the fact when he was first appointed two years ago to deal with the retrial.

"It has troubled me from the very beginning."

While Judge Hall said a trial transfer involved a significantly high legal requirement for the defence, he was concerned about this particular case.

"I think it is a very close matter. It is at my discretion and I will exercise it as fairly as I can."

He directed defence and prosecution teams to make any supplementary submissions to him before Wednesday with his ruling expected on February 17.

Some analysts believe a transfer to the larger and more middle-class Forsyth County would be advantageous to the Martens rather than having the retrial remain in the more working class Davidson County.

In 2017, prosecutors argued that Mr Corbett was asleep in bed when the fatal attack by Tom and Molly Martens began.

They also argued that an attempt had been made to drug him, that he was beaten even after he was dead and that Tom and Molly Martens then callously delayed alerting the emergency services.

The father and daughter argued they acted only in self defence after Mr Martens claimed Mr Corbett violently attacked his daughter.

However, both defendants were found to be totally uninjured.

Mr Corbett had suffered such horrific injuries that a pathologist, Dr Craig Nelson, could not accurately count the number of blows to his head.

His skull had been shattered by the violence of the blows.

Both were unanimously convicted by a Davidson County Superior Court jury after a five week trial in August 2017 and sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for Mr Corbett's second degree murder.

A full retrial was ordered after they won their challenge to the North Carolina Supreme Court two years ago.

The duo were released from prison having served over three and a half years of their sentences.

Mr Corbett's first wife, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick, died after a fatal asthma attack in November 2006.

Her sister Catherine was present in the family's Limerick home when Mags suffered the attack.

Mags had given birth to her youngest child, Sarah, just two months before.

Mr Corbett met Molly Martens when she flew to Ireland to work as a nanny for his two children two years later.

The couple began a relationship and married in the US in June 2011 - though Ms Martens visited a divorce lawyer weeks later to ascertain her rights to the two children.

A retrial is set for June 26 while final pretrial motions will be dealt with on June 12.

All legal submissions in the case must be resolved by the end of March.