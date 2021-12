US health officials cut isolation period for Covid-19 from 10 days to five

US health officials have cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch coronavirus from 10 days to five, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision was also driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, propelled by the Omicron variant.

Early research suggests Omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

But the sheer number of people becoming infected - and therefore having to isolate or quarantine - threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of Omicron cases.

"Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic," she told the Associated Press on Monday.

"We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on healthcare workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and do not have symptoms.

And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.

Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.

The guidance is not a mandate; it is a recommendation to employers and state and local officials.

Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC's guidance for healthcare workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.

It is possible other states will seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and the CDC is trying to get out ahead of the shift.

"It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance" that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Ms Walensky said.

The CDC's guidance on isolation and quarantine has seemed confusing to the public, and the new recommendations are "happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance", said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.