US diplomat and academic Dr Samantha Power’s secret mission to Ireland

US diplomat and academic Dr Samantha Power undertook a top secret mission to Ireland - to deliver a surprise visit so she could congratulate her mother on receiving an honorary doctorate.

Dr Power was all smiles as she congratulated her mother, Dr Veronica Delaney, on receiving an honorary doctorate at University College Cork (UCC).

The Irish-born diplomat and human rights campaigner said she was "very proud" of her mother's achievement.

“My mother’s love of learning was sparked at UCC—a love she passed on to me," Dr Power said.

"Watching her continue to treat patients with curiosity and compassion five decades into her medical career remains an inspiration, and I am so thankful that UCC has decided to recognise her impact in the world."

Dr Delaney said she was thrilled to return to her alma mater to receive an honorary doctorate having received her PhD at the University of London.

During her time at UCC she was a stand-out tennis, hockey and squash player - going on to play tennis and hockey for Munster.

"I had many wonderful years at UCC and I am honoured to receive this honorary doctorate today,” Dr Delaney said.

UCC President Prof John O'Halloran said the honorary doctorate was richly deserved.

“Veronica been a tremendous ambassador for UCC for over 50 years, and continues to work as a Consultant Nephrologist, Teacher and role model in the Mount Sinai Hospital, New York," he said.

"For years she worked as a widow and single mother, with great challenges which she faced head on. She will always remain a role model for current and future generations."

Veronica Delaney grew up in Cork city and graduated with a BSc honours majoring in Biochemistry from UCC in 1964.

She would go on to become become one of the leaders in her field and a highly respected professor within the healthcare sector.

The 78 year old is currently Professor of Medicine and Nephrologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Dr Power - who herself received an honorary doctorate from the University of Indiana - said it was noteworthy that Dr Delaney was the first member of her family to enter university.

While the family lived for a time in London where Dr Power was born, they relocated to Ireland where Dr Power was educated until she moved to the US at the age of nine years.

Dr Power is now serving as the director of the United States Agency for International Development under President Joe Biden.

Under President Barack Obama, she served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations for four years.

Dr Power began her career as a journalist and, after graduating from Yale University, worked as a war correspondent covering the Yugoslav civil war.

She sprang to prominence when a book inspired by her war reporting won the Pulitzer Prize and she became a leading advocate for human rights.

President Barack Obama admired her grasp of world affairs and human rights, appointing her to various administration positions during his term.